Inside John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s London home – marble fireplace, roll-top bath, outdoor pizza oven and poignant nod to late mum

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner are a much-loved TV couple – and their humble abode is unsurprisingly stunning.

The pair, who are back on screens for John and Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under today (February 10), first struck up a romance back in 2010 – and since then, they’ve gone from strength to strength.

John and Lisa were together for a few years before he popped the question to her on Christmas Day 2018. The pair then got hitched 10 months later.

John and Lisa are firm TV favourites (Credit: ITV)

But when John and Lisa are not hosting their TV shows, or releasing best-selling cookbooks, they can be found at their lush London home.

So what does their kitchen look like? And what nod have they made to Lisa’s mum? Keep reading to find out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have a huge kitchen

John and Lisa are famous for their love of food. So it’s no surprise that their kitchen is top-notch!

Kitted out with marble countertops, the kitchen has everything from top-of-the-grade appliances to snazzy ornaments on open shelving.

With two chefs in the household, it’s only right that they have the best of the best! For extra food preparation, and for added style, the couple also have a huge wooden island unit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Torode (@johntorodecooks)

Lush garden and pizza oven

For John and Lisa, who met on Celebrity MasterChef more than a decade ago, their outdoor space is just as impressive as their indoor areas.

Stepping outside, you’re greeted by a patio area – complete with a barbecue. The grass is raised up and at the bottom of the garden, there’s a wooden shed tucked away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Torode (@johntorodecooks)

Amping up the style in their garden, the couple have opted for a flower bed, comfy outdoor furniture and lush greenery. The Aussie star even has his own pizza oven – perfect for when the warm weather hits.

The couple have several sentimental items (Credit: Splash News)

John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have nod to late mum

It’s not all brand spanking new appliances and furniture in Lisa and John’s gaff. Lisa has a collection of heartwarming items that have been handed down from her mum.

Speaking to House Beautiful, she revealed how she owns a table that was originally her mums. She explained: “It was the dining table that we grew up around as a family and then eventually outgrew. It was passed down to us.”

But that’s not it. When asked what her most treasured possession is at home she revealed she has her mum’s spice rack cabinet.

“I think my dad said that they had to bring it back from America after she’d found it in a flea market in New York,” she explained to the publication.

Lisa added: “I really don’t know how they got it back, but they did, and it was her pride and joy. She loved it, this little wooden spice rack, that is technically nothing special – but she obviously adored it and I still use it to this day, always. I love it because of the sentimentality of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

Roll-top bath

Over in the bathroom, things take a more luxurious turn. At the centre of the room is a huge white roll-top bath – perfect soaking in after slaving over a hot stove all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

The floors are wooden too which contrasts beautifully against the white tub, appliances and crisp walls. It’s also been reported the pair have a fireplace in their bathroom!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

Marble fireplace at John Torode and Lisa Faulkner’s home

At the heart of their home is their the living room. Boasting white walls and wooden flooring, the room also features a gorgeous large bay window, adorned with floor-length light pink curtains.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Faulkner (@lisafaulknercooks)

Jon and Lisa have opted for a teal blue velvet sofa too – with blue and pink cushions. The pair also have a grand marble fireplace – made more beautiful with inset tiles.

Read more: Madame Blanc Mysteries guest Lisa Faulkner: Why turning 40 was a ‘real dread’ for the actress

Catch John & Lisa’s Food Trip Down Under on ITV1 today (February 10) at 11.40am.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.