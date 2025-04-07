Viewers were left divided after ITV kicked off a brand-new season of John Simm drama Grace last night.

On Sunday night (April 6) season five of the ITV drama Grace returned to our screens for a four-part story arch. The first episode saw DS Roy Grace (Simm) deal with a bomb during a football match. But it seems many were divided over just how realistic it was.

While some fans were happy to have it back, it seems not everyone shared that opinion. And with season 5 taking an immediate darker turn, some called for ITV to air more light-hearted shows instead.

John Simm’s Grace returned to ITV (Credit: ITV)

Complaints as ITV airs season 5 of John Simm drama Grace

John Simm returned as DS Roy Grace with a brand-new mystery to figure out. And immediately he found himself in a huge race to save lives and prevent deaths.

The TV series is based of the books by Peter James. Season 1 began four years ago in 2021. Now, season 5 takes inspiration from four books: Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead, and Find Them Dead.

But despite the first episode being packed with action, it wasn’t enough to please everyone.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “What a preposterous pile of nonsense.”

Another added: “Woefully bad production on ITV.”

“Grace up to the usual standard on ITV – rubbish” a third penned.

An annoyed viewer wrote: “This is so far-fetched and genuinely doesn’t have a patch on the earlier seasons. Very underwhelmed over this.”

“ITV really need to start making more comedy series’ again. Lighthearted, life dramas. It’s just one bleak, grey police drama after the other. I’m turning over now.”

Fans were divided (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers applauded the first episode

However, that being said, there were some viewers who were glad to have the John Simm show Grace back, and found it quite satisfying.

One penned: “Great start to the new series of Grace!”

A second added: “Wow, that is great cinematography.”

“It’s good to see this episode of Grace has picked up the pace again after the last season. I’m enjoying it” a user commented.

However, Grace isn’t relying on the feedback in order to get another season, as it has already been renewed for a sixth – before season 5 even began. And it was confirmed John Simm will be back in the lead role.

Read more: Why Grace star John Simm ended romance with Spice Girls star Emma Bunton

Grace is on Sundays at 8pm, or stream the entire series on ITVX now.

Did you enjoy the return of ITV show Grace? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!