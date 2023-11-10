John Lewis responds after criticism about lack of men in its Christmas ad

An employee for John Lewis has responded after the company was hit by criticism following the release of this year’s Christmas advert. The ad has come under fire from some quarters for not featuring enough men in its story.

The ad, which features music by Andrea Bocelli, tells the story of a young boy who brings a sentient Venus fly trap (how very Little Shop of Horrors!) into his family home. Said family consists of his mum, grandma and older sister.

While some have complained that the advert lacks the usual emotion they have come to expect, others have chosen a different line of attack. For some viewers, the lack of men in this fictional household was particularly concerning.

The ad’s young lead isn’t man enough for some outraged viewers (Credit: YouTube)

John Lewis hits with complaints for Christmas ad

Writing on Twitter (now X), a number of viewers have complained about the lack of men in the John Lewis ad.

“A few of my followers have pointed out there is no dad in the John Lewis advert. That’s true. I missed that. And I have no idea why there is no dad. Is that just what happens these days? We have got rid of dads?” wrote one outraged viewer.

“Where’s the DAD?! So woke!” screamed another confused consumer.

“Apparently men don’t exist at Christmas for whoever runs your marketing team. Lots of single dads out there as well but much more important to look inclusive by excluding 50% of the population. Embarrassing,” complained a third.

However, others have praised the advert for recognising that not all households look the same. “Thank you John Lewis for making my mum smile. It’s a tradition I show her your ad morning of release. My dad died a few months ago, we’re all so sad, especially Mum. It made us smile. Sending kindness + love,” wrote one viewer.

Previous adverts in the franchise have drawn criticism from similarly irate fans – with some slamming its last alien-themed entry as being too “woke”.

Some feel that the ad, which features an anthropomorphic Venus fly trap, is an unrealistic vision of a UK household (Credit: YoutTube)

John Lewis responds amid Christmas controversy

Following the outrage online, a John Lewis employee shared their take online. “Showing a mum and a grandma, we always attempt to show a broad representation of British life across our advertising. This is a very realistic scenario for thousands of families in the UK,” they responded.

Where do you stand on this controversial advertisement?

Read more: As the John Lewis Christmas advert Snapper: The Perfect Tree drops, our round-up of the best festive ads of 2023

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!