Strictly Come Dancing favourite Johannes Radebe jokingly warned that he might one day take over from Craig Revel Horwood on the panel.

The pro dancer, who joined Strictly in 2018, has found a lot of success on the show over the years. During the 19th series, he finished in second place with celeb partner John Whaite.

Two years later, Johannes reached the semi-finals alongside Annabel Croft.

Johannes and Annabel reached the semi-finals on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Johannes Radebe ‘would love’ Strictly Come Dancing judging role

The upcoming Strictly series is set to kick off next month, where the celebrity line-up still remains unknown. However, it has been confirmed that Johannes will be returning.

In a new interview with Heat, the 38-year-old admitted he would consider following in the footsteps of Anton Du Beke, who joined the panel in 2021 after many years as a pro dancer.

Anton is currently on the panel alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

“I’m not going to lie, I have thought about it,” he told the magazine.

“It would kill me to leave the magic of Strictly, and I will continue to dance as long as my bones hold me up!” Johannes continued.

“But, if I could still be a part of this world long after I have hung my shoes up, I would love the opportunity,” he added, stating: “Craig Revel Horwood watch out!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannes Radebe (@johannesradebe)

‘That was my dream come true’

Johannes has started to broaden his horizons further outside of Strictly.

In July, he announced he was joining the cast of the musical Kinky Boots next year.

“I left my township in Zamdela at the age of 21, to dance in the ensemble on a cruise ship. Every night we did ABBA. That was my dream come true. Never then, nor since then, was it in my wildest dreams that I would have the opportunity to star in a musical in London’s West End. And not just any musical – my favourite musical. Kinky Boots,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My involvement in Kinky Boots has been six years in the making, and Lola was the only role I ever wanted to play. Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper have written a show about accepting people for who they are, and the love our production has received across the U.K. has been overwhelming, beautiful and life changing. The theatre community has welcomed me, and I am having the time of my life. It is the greatest honour and responsibility to bring the show to the world famous, iconic London Coliseium theatre.”

Johannes concluded: “I’ll be walking in the footsteps of theatre and entertainment giants who have performed on that stage, and I’ll be doing it in my own sequined pair of red, leather Kinky Boots. I cannot wait. Thank you, and see you next year.”

Read more: ‘Big issue’ behind Johannes Radebe’s Strictly return ‘revealed’ following concerns from BBC

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!