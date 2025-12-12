Joe Marler on ‘low point’ of his marriage, shameful memory, and heartbreaking relationship with his parents

Joe Marler may have cemented his place as a defiant faithful on The Traitors, but he’s now turning his attention to a very different sofa – Celebrity Gogglebox’s Stand Up to Cancer special. And with his on-screen frenemy Nick Mohammed by his side, viewers are getting the reunion they’ve been desperate for.

Joe isn’t just helping raise money for an incredible cause in the festive one-off; he’s also coming face to face with the man who spectacularly ended their Traitors alliance. The pair were one of the breakout duos of the series, growing close in the final week before Nick’s sudden suspicion sent Joe packing and paved the way for Alan Carr’s victory. Joe, of course, hasn’t stopped teasing him about it since.

Never one to miss a punchline, Joe quipped that Celebrity Gogglebox finally gives him the chance to “stare Nick in the eye” and demand answers for that “gleeful” betrayal. Nick fired back that the sofa serves a very different purpose – an opportunity for Joe to apologise for fooling him so thoroughly in the first place.

And while he’s known for his strength, sharp humour and standout reality-TV moments, there’s plenty more to Joe. Here’s a closer look at his age, his family life, whether he’s married – and why he’s suddenly one of the most beloved stars on our screens.

Joe Marler was popular on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Who is Joe Marler on Celebrity Gogglebox and how old is he?

Joe was born on July 7, 1990. This makes him 35 years old. He grew up in East Sussex but little is know about his childhood – aside from his love of rugby.

Joe started playing for local club, The Eastbourne Sharks, when he was 11. He went on to play for the Sussex U14-18 team, as well as representing London and the South East in 2006.

When asked about his parents by The Times in 2022, however, Joe said they were no longer in touch. He told the publication: “I haven’t spoken to my mum for seven years and my dad for four.”

If his parents were still alive, Joe said at the time: “As far as I know.”

Joe Marler’s rugby career

Playing as a prop, Joe joined the Harlequins Academy in 2008 before joining the Twickenham team’s first side in 2009-10 season. He was an integral part in the team’s success.

In 2011, Joe was part of the Harlequins’ first-division squad which defeated the Leicester Tigers, seeing them win their first league titled. It was a feat they replicated in 2021.

In 2010, Joe joined England’s national rugby team, before being a regular in the starting line-up from 2013. In 2015, he was announced captain. This saw him lead the team to victory against France to win a grand slam title in 2016.

In total, Joe warned 95 caps, representing his country in three Rugby World Cups (2015, 2019, 2023) and lifting the Guinness Men’s Six Nations title in 2016, 2017 and 2020.

Joe Marler made his name on the rugby pitch (Credit: Le Pictorium/Cover Images)

Why did Joe Marler retire?

Joe took a step back from the scrum in 2024. He said at the time: “The time has come to finally jump off the rollercoaster and walk away from this beautifully brutal game. After all these happy years, it’s over.”

He also said: “I’m incredibly grateful I got to play 95 times for my country. I have to pinch myself. Did I really do that?”

Is Joe Marler still married?

Joe married his wife Daisy in 2017, and the pair share four children together; Pixie, Maggie, Felix and Jasper.

Joe has previously spoken openly about his battle with his mental health. He previously admitted his relationship with Daisy struggled during “low points”.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast previously, Joe recalls a “low point” in his relationship after depression crept in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marlers (@thingsthemarlersdo)

“[I was] punching the walls, punching the doors in,” he said. “I just left, I left her and said ‘I’m gone’.”

Joe added: “That image of her lying on the floor crying her eyes out seven months pregnant, like that’s burnt into my memory of my most ashamed I’ve been.”

Joe and Daisy are still married. In fact, the couple are stronger than ever. Joe has now becoming an advocate to get men talking about their emotional wellbeing.

Part of Joe’s decision to retire from rugby was so he could spend more time with his children.

Mental health

In 2020, Joe released the memoir Loose Head, which candidly looked at his mental health battles. He also spoke about taking antidepressants.

“It’s been helpful to accept you can still do your job on antidepressants,” he told The Guardian.

Joe also led Sky Sports documentary Big Boys Don’t Cry, which discussed mental health in high level sports.

“It’s important to talk and open up,” Joe said to GQ about the show. “By doing this documentary you’re encouraging others to talk. It’s helping me to make sure I practise what I preach.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact The Samaritans on 116 123. They are available for free at any time.

Joe Marler now advocates for male mental health [Credit: BBC]

What is Joe Marler’s nickname?

He might look like a rugby hard-man, but Joe has quite the flaky nickname. In typical rugby boy style, Joe joked his players used to call him ‘croissant’.

Why? Well, it’s all to do the shape of a particular body part.

“The boys think I have a nose that looks like a French pastry,” he said in a 2020 post-match interview.

Joe has suggested the ‘big dog’ theory in The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity Gogglebox on?

Joe Marler and the other stars on the Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special lands at 9.10pm on Friday, December 12 on Channel 4. Sitting neatly at the heart of the charity marathon’s packed schedule.

Festivities begin at 7.30pm with Adam Hills and Hannah Fry firing the starting gun in a live launch show, before Davina McCall steps in to steer viewers through Cancer Clinic Live.

Then it’s over to the nation’s cosiest sofas, where a line-up of celebrity armchair critics will weigh in on the week’s TV. Expect quick quips, chaotic reactions and more than a few moments destined for social media.

And after the celebs have had their say, the night wraps up with an extended edition of The Last Leg – the perfect finale to Channel 4’s annual Stand Up to Cancer takeover.

Read more: Strictly judge Anton Du Beke admits ‘we messed up’ as he addresses Lewis Cope’s shock exit

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox at 9.10pm on Channel 4 tonight as part of the Stand Up To Cancer special.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be watching Joe Marley on Celebrity Gogglebox’s Christmas Special?