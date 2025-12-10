Celebrity Gogglebox line-up for Stand Up To Cancer special includes Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett

Celebrity Gogglebox is gearing up for its annual Stand Up to Cancer takeover this week. And Channel 4 has managed to bag two seriously exciting additions. Succession favourite Kieran Culkin and Hollywood star Josh Hartnett have officially signed on for the Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 special, and fans are already buzzing.

Every year, a fresh batch of famous faces jump onto some of Channel 4’s biggest shows to raise cash and awareness for Stand Up to Cancer. We’ve already seen Roman Kemp and The Celebrity Traitors icon Kate Garraway don their aprons for The Great Celebrity Bake Off. While Claudia Winkleman is set to lead a chaotic Taskmaster-style sketch during The Last Leg on Friday.

But this time, the spotlight is firmly on the sofa. Kieran Culkin and Josh Hartnett have joined the ever-growing roster of Celebrity Gogglebox’s armchair critics – a cosy corner of telly fandom that’s become a bit of a rite of passage for the A-list.

Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 line-up so far

Two duos have been confirmed for the Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special: Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton, and Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton.

The show’s official Instagram account announced the news today (December 10), sharing the first photos of the couples on the sofa together.

“Meet Kieran and his wife… just a regular Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe, and BAFTA winner watching this week’s TV with us,” it wrote. “Some more Hollywood help,” the account wrote in its caption for Hartnett and Egerton.

It has sparked unanimous excitement, with BBC broadcaster Greg James commenting: “This is the best booking on anything ever.”

Fans agreed, with one Instagram user commenting: “This is incredible. Can’t wait to see Kieran Culkin watching Corrie!”

Another echoed: “I’ve never been so excited.”

Kieran Culkin is a huge Gogglebox fan

Culkin is best known for playing Roman Roy, the twisted, youngest sibling in Succession, a role that saw him win an Emmy in 2023.

He also earned worldwide acclaim and a slew of awards for his performance in A Real Pain, including his first Oscar and a BAFTA.

However, did you know that he loves Gogglebox?

In an interview with Ally & G last year, Culkin revealed he’d been trying to explain Gogglebox to his co-star, Jesse Eisenberg.

“The pitch for it may sound [bleep] but it’s one of the best shows ever,” he said, comparing it to Beavis and Butthead.

“It’s great… I don’t watch a lot of TV so it gives me a sense of what’s happening in the world of television. Great show, it really is.”

Josh Hartnett has loved Gogglebox ‘for years’

Josh Hartnett is a world-famous actor, known for his roles in Trap, Pearl Harbour, and The Faculty.

Speaking about taking part in Gogglebox, he revealed it was his wife Tamsin who introduced him to the show “many years ago… and [he’s] been a fan ever since”.

“Having the chance to sit with her, share a few laughs and inevitably say something that embarrasses us both, all while helping raise awareness for the worthiest of charities, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season,” he said.

“I’m incredibly excited to be a part of it, and to support Stand up to Cancer.”

Egerton also said: “We first started watching Gogglebox during lockdown in 2020, I found it so comforting watching other families around the country watching TV ‘with’ us.

“It’s such a great cross-section of the UK. Ever since then, Josh and I have tried to watch it together whenever we can. I can’t wait to snuggle up on the sofa with him for such an important cause as Stand up to Cancer.”

Fans are over the moon with Harnett joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.

One penned: “Oh my inner teen is having a meltdown.”

Another said: “Oh my freaking God, this episode is off the scale. I cannot wait!”

When is the Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special?

The Celebrity Gogglebox 2025 Stand Up to Cancer special lands at 9pm on Friday, December 12 on Channel 4, sitting right at the heart of the charity night’s packed schedule.

Adam Hills and Hannah Fry kick things off at 7.30pm with a live launch show before Davina McCall steps in to front Cancer Clinic Live. Then it’s over to our celebrity armchair critics for their one-off Gogglebox outing, packed with all the laughs and unexpected reactions we’ve come to expect.

Once the celebs have had their say, the evening wraps up with a supersized edition of The Last Leg, bringing the annual Stand Up to Cancer marathon to a close.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Friday, December 12, at 9pm on Channel 4.

