Celebrity Traitors star Nick Mohammed reveals secret ‘game plan’ that got him to the final

Celebrity Traitors star Nick Mohammed has opened up on his “overwhelming” time on the show. And he’s also revealed the best way to secure a place in the final – just like he did.

For weeks, everyone was hooked on the Celebrity Traitors, all wondering just who would take home the win. And in the shocking finale, it was Alan Carr who won the show, after he successfully convinced (mostly) everybody that he was a Faithful.

But now that it has had some time to settle, Celebrity Traitors finalist Nick Mohammed appeared on This Morning to reflect on his time on the show. And he also revealed he wouldn’t do it again as the show is renewed for another season.

Nick Mohammed on ‘game plan’ to get to the final

Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, Nick revealed he had a wonderful time on the show. But that there is a way to make it easier for a Faithful to get to the final.

When asked if he had a game plan going in, Nick explained that it is difficult because you have to be ready to “adapt” immediately.

He explained: “You can try to have a game plan. The only thing I did swear by was one, that you can’t win on your own as a Faithful. So, you have to be prepared to be sacrificed – either yourself or other Faithfuls. That is just the name of the game.

“But also, you don’t need to get Traitors out until the end. Because you don’t win at that point. You only win at the end. So, actually, to ally yourself with a Traitor, if you really believe that’s what they are. If you make them believe you think they are a Faithful. I think that was quite a useful thing to do.”

As for whether or not that’s what he done in the show, he admitted he did do it – twice.

Nick added: “I did do that with Jonathan [Ross]. And with Cat [Burns], to a degree. But obviously I got it wrong with Joe [Marler].”

In the show, Nick shockingly turned against Joe Marler, who he had struck somewhat of a bromance with, as he ultimately believed that Alan was telling the truth.

But now that the show is over, Nick has admitted he wouldn’t go back and do it again for one specific reason.

Would Nick do Celebrity Traitors again?

Despite the incredible experience Nick had on the show, he admitted that he wouldn’t actually do it again.

But it’s not because of anything negative. Instead, he would never want to ruin the experience he had. Especially because he isn’t someone who is very big on reality TV anyway.

He told Ben and Cat: “I wouldn’t do it again. But not because I didn’t enjoy it. Only because I had such a pure experience. And I think because I obviously made it through to the end, I don’t think I could top it.

“I adored it. And I would recommend to anyone who is a fan of the show to do it. But no, I’m done. I never wanted to do reality TV anyway, but I always loved that show so much, I couldn’t say no.”

