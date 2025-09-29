Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Joanne Clifton has announced her engagement to long-time boyfriend AJ Jenks.

The couple, who have been together since 2020, made their exciting news public in an Instagram post shared on Monday (September 29), where Joanne flashed her sparkling new ring.

“Got bored … so we’re getting married. Cheers!” she quipped in the caption.

The post included a carousel of snaps: Joanne and AJ cosying up, a close-up of her engagement ring, and celebrations with friends at a park and a pub. Pro dancer Katya Jones was also seen in one of the snaps on a Facetime call with Joanne. She looked entirely shocked by the news!

Joanne’s Strictly family quickly flooded the comments to congratulate the dancer.

Gorka Marquez commented: “Congrats!”

“Congratulations, Jojobear!” Oti Mabuse gushed. “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!” Nancy Xu cheered. “Omg Jo!!” Karen Hauer chimed in. “Congratulations, beautiful! Big hug.”

Kevin Clifton – Jo’s brother and fellow ex-Strictly pro – also shared his support by liking the post.

Meanwhile, fans were just as thrilled for the It Takes Two contributor.

“I love this! Congratulations, lovely!” One fan commented.

“Ahhhhhhhh! Congrats to the pair of you!!! Incredible news!” Another added.

A third wrote, “Congratulations, Jo, this is amazing news.”

Joanne and AJ’s romance

Joanne and AJ’s relationship blossomed during the pandemic, with the couple making the most of virtual date nights.

Back in 2020, Joanne opened up about her new relationship in an Instagram Story.

“He takes me on FaceTime date night every week now… until this is over… I’m a lucky girl… and he sings to me: ‘Wake me up, when this lockdown ends.’ SOPPINESS DONE FOR THIS WEEK!!!”

Meanwhile, AJ posted: “Getting dressed up and having a lockdown FaceTime date with this one! @realjoanneclifton, yep I know… she’s stunning… I don’t know how I did it either!”

Joanne was a Strictly professional from 2014 to 2016. In her final series, she lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy with TV presenter Ore Oduba.

Although her stint on the show was short-lived, she later returned as a presenter on It Takes Two in 2019.

After Strictly, Joanne pursued her passion for musical theatre. She has since starred in major UK tours, including Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Shrek the Musical.

Her now-fiancé, AJ Jenks, is also no stranger to the stage. A seasoned West End actor, AJ has appeared in productions such as The Buddy Holly Story and Saturday Night Fever.

