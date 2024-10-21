Strictly viewers spot ‘new curse’ after Amy Dowden and JB Gill faced dance-off

Fans of Strictly have spotted a “new curse” on the show after JLS star JB Gill and Amy Dowden landed themselves in the bottom two this weekend.

JB and Amy found themselves in the bottom two alongside former footballer Paul Merson and Karen Hauer on Sunday (October 20). While JB and Amy were saved the panel of judges, their lack of public votes came as a surprise to viewers.

Amy and JB landed themselves in the bottom two alongside Paul and Karen (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans called out a ‘new curse’

JB and Amy kicked off Saturday night with a jive to OutKast’s iconic Hey Ya!. Their score from the judges tallied up to 30 out of 40. Motsi Mabuse was especially impressed, insisting the pair were not “playing around”.

However, that didn’t stop Amy and JB from not receiving enough votes from fans for them to avoid the bottom two.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express that the new Strictly ‘curse’ could be performing first on the night. After all, the same happened to Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu a week prior.

“First to dance on the live show curse has struck AGAIN. Ughh why, I don’t want my fave starting,” one user wrote.

“Going first seems to be the curse of Strictly this year. It was Shayne last week and JB this week,” another shared.

“2 weeks in a row the dancers who go out first are in the bottom 2. Sadly, with the show being 2 hours+ long in the early stages people simply forget who or what they’ve seen. A sign of the times,” a third remarked.

“The “first on” curse strikes yet again,” a fourth person observed.

Strictly fans believe there is a new Strictly ‘curse’ (Credit: BBC)

JB ‘heartbroken’ by results

Following Sunday’s results, JB took to Instagram to express his emotions, writing: “What a week it’s been.”

“I poured my heart and soul into the dancing this week – as I do every week and I loved every single minute of this routine, from the dance style, to the concept, to the outfits – I felt like I’d done everything I could and then to know that I was going up against @paulmerseofficial in the dance off was heartbreaking!” he added.

Explaining that he was “sad” to see Paul leave the competition, JB is “excited that Amy and I get to dance again next week”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JB GILL (@jbgill)

JB added: “Thank you to ALL of you who have supported me so far, to everyone who voted last night and that have been voting since week 1. You make this all worth it.

“Shout out to Amy for being the most patient partner, it’s a joy to work with her every week on our new dance.”

He concluded: “One thing is for sure, I’ll keep fighting and keep working hard and keep dancing with my whole heart. Week 6 here we come!”

