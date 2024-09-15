Strictly fans discuss ‘elephant in the room’ after Jamie Borthwick is branded a ‘cheat’ by co-star

Star of Strictly Jamie Borthwick took a few swipes from his fellow co-stars during the show’s launch last night. However, viewers couldn’t help but address the elephant in the room.

Jamie is one of 14 other celebrities who have signed up for this year’s Strictly series. The EastEnders star previously participated in last year’s Christmas special with Nancy Xu and won the Glitterball trophy.

During the show’s launch on Saturday night (September 14), Jamie discussed his experience last year. “That’s what swung me hook, line and sinker. I don’t quite know how I managed to win that, but this is a whole different ball game! I don’t think I can blag it for a whole 13 weeks,” he said.

Jamie and Nancy won the Glitterball trophy during last year’s Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Jamie Borthwick branded a ‘cheat’ from co-star

When host Claudia Winkleman turned to talk to Jamie during last night’s show, Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans remarked, “Cheat!” as a joke.

However, it didn’t stop there. When former TOWIE star Pete Wicks was asked about why he wanted to sign up for the show, he also took a sly dig at Jamie.

“I am in for a penny, in for a pound,” Pete said, adding, “I’m never going to be here again, unless I’m Jamie”.

JB also won the Strictly Christmas special in 2012 (Credit: BBC)

‘I s everyone forgetting JB did the Christmas special?’

While the jibes were only banter between the cast, viewers couldn’t help but point out that another celebrity on this year’s lineup had taken part in the show before.

JLS star JB Gill signed up for the Christmas special in 2012 with Ola Jordan and also took home the Glitterball trophy. Seemingly, Jamie’s co-stars appeared unaware of this, but fans at home weren’t.

“Sorry is everyone forgetting JB did the Christmas special as well as Jamie AND he ALSO WON??” one user wrote.

“Everyone’s going on about Jamie doing the Christmas special last year but JB also did it in 2012,” another shared, adding the laughing emoji.

“Is nobody going to address the Christmas JB shaped elephant in the room,” a third remarked, attaching a photo of him performing on the show in 2012.

“Everyone’s going on about Jamie doing the Christmas special last year but JB also did it in 2012,” a fourth person wrote.

