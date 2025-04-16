The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness became emotional during the filming of the new BBC show Pilgrimage due to his heartache over the death of bandmate Tom Parker.

The All Time Low hitmaker, who won Strictly in 2015, will be starring on the BBC Two series alongside the likes of The Traitors winner Harry Clark and Jeff Brazier, where they will hike through the Austrian and Swiss Alps. The first episode will air on Sunday (April 20).

Jay is starring in BBC Two’s Pilgrimage (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What was Tom Parker’s cause of death?

In October 2020, Tom announced that he had an inoperable tumour. At the age of 33, he died of terminal brain cancer in 2022.

Prior to his death, Tom had reunited with The Wanted for a UK tour.

His wife, Kelsey Parker, announced his death and: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

Before his death, Tom reunited with The Wanted (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jay McGuiness still speaks to Tom Parker

Recalling a conversation with comic co-star Helen Lederer in the second episode of Pilgrimage, Jay said he began to get teary and fled from filming to “sob in the toilet”.

Beforehand, Jay said he “had a lot of anticipatory nerves before the show” as he knew he’d “talk about Tom Parker at some point during filming”.

However, on the show, he admitted: “I cried more than I’ve ever cried.” Since his death, Jay revealed he still speaks to Tom and always wonders if he can hear him.

Jay recalled “there wasn’t really lots” anyone could do after Tom’s illness got “serious quite quickly”. He said it “felt really senseless”.

“While he was sick, I definitely had moments that I would say I prayed, and then when he passed away, I sort of felt like, I wonder if he can hear me now,” Jay added.

“I felt that did really sort of ignite a lot of questions that I’ve left unanswered, and in some ways, I know I’m searching for that catharsis, I’m really open to the idea there’s something out there,” he continued.

“If we do all go into some global consciousness, that we call God or whatever, then Tom would be there, and I’d be able to speak to him, but whether he can speak back is another question.”

