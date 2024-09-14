Strictly star Janette Manrara opens up about ‘anxiety’ after leaving show: ‘I was not working at all’

Star of Strictly Janette Manrara opened up in a new interview about her struggles after she chose to leave the show.

The Cuban-American presenter became a professional dancer on Strictly in 2013 and remained on the show until she quit the main show in 2021. She currently hosts co-hosts Strictly’s It Takes Two alongside former contestant Fleur East.

However, while she chose to leave Strictly, she admits the decision came with its challenges.

Janette quit Strictly in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janette Manrara was ‘not working’ after Strictly

During a new interview with the Express, Janette, who is married to fellow dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, admitted that she was “not working” during the pandemic.

“It was a scary time for all of us and especially anybody involved in the theatre and entertainment world,” she revealed, adding, “I was not working at all. Thank God for Strictly coming back that year.”

Janette stated she had “a lot of anxiety, stress and nervousness.” As a result, her friend and former Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts recommended that she take a well-being course.

After gaining her certification, Janette began to apply those sessions to her own life.

“When I was about to turn 40, writing a book started to make its way to me. And I thought, ‘Do you know what this is the book I want to write,'” she continued.

“I want to help people, I want people to understand why our mind functions the way it does, and have tools they can apply daily. Easy, simple things that they can do to lead a little bit more of a fulfilled life.”

Janette’s book, Tiny Dancer, which was released on Thursday (September 12), focuses on four topics: Acceptance, Reflection, The Work and Discovery.

Janette became a first-time author (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘I cannot believe the day has arrived!’

On the release of her book, Janette expressed her excitement in an Instagram post.

“I cannot believe the day has arrived! Feeling so much love and light in my heart!” she wrote in her caption.

“If you have pre-ordered the book, THANK YOU! If you have come to my book events, or will be coming to one of my book events, THANK YOU!! I am so humbled by all of you and your support.”

