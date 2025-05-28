Jane Moore has become the first Loose Women regular to break their silence on the ITV cuts that are expected to hit the lunchtime series she appears on.

In a column for The Sun, Jane has taken aim at trolls, blaming those who may deride the programme’s approach to covering news topics of “casual misogyny”.

But she also reflected on the “efficiencies” that could affect Loose Women, sympathising with those she believes are most likely to “bear the brunt” of any job losses.

It was announced last week that GMB, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women, will endure cuts to scheduling and production.

Jane Moore has addressed potential job losses on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore on Loose Women cuts

Insisting Loose Women provides company to viewers – who may include stay-at-home mums, office workers on their lunch break, people living with disability, shift workers, ­students and the elderly – Jane Moore listed how the show has won plaudits for the Facing It Together campaign against domestic violence.

She also stated how Loose Women has been effective at holding political guests to account, and has previously covered important topics such as miscarriage, postnatal depression, menopause, midlife female invisibility and breast cancer awareness.

But she admits to being riled by critics who have dismissed Loose Women as frivolous.

Reflecting on the range of her on-screen colleagues, Jane wrote: “All interesting, funny women with wisdom to impart and great stories to tell. Yet dismissed by some as though all we’re doing is gossiping over the garden wall after pegging out our washing.”

She also complained about speculation about which panellists may or may not get on with one another. And Jane also lashed out at “keyboard warriors” online.

But she did also make mention of how cuts will affect the daytime broadcast. She quoted another journalist who’d remarked how “deeply depressing” they found it that other female-led programming has been slashed, meaning it may feel like the ‘world is going backwards’ with regards to the ­visibility of women’s issues.

Jane feels coverage of Loose Women can be ‘misogynistic’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘Staff behind the scenes will bear the brunt’

Jane continued by noting it is “the dedicated staff behind the scenes, rather than the on-screen freelancers, who will bear the brunt of the job losses that come with both shows being cut back to term-time viewing only”.

Switching back to commentary about the quality of the programme, she went on: “So much of what I read, day in, day out, are just lazy, anti- female tropes that simply add fuel to the fire of the modern-day ­misogyny being stoked by the likes of Andrew Tate.”

It’s just one of those things that ITV has to make programme cuts for business reasons.

She also implored any cuts not to be used as “yet another excuse to treat women’s viewpoints as irrelevant”. Jane also suggested: “It’s just one of those things that ITV has to make programme cuts for business reasons.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Loose Women for comment on Jane Moore’s article in The Sun.

Jane didn’t mention how she might personally be affected by any cuts personally. She noted production staff are more likely to ‘bear the brunt’ (Credit: ITV)

How Jane’s followers have reacted

Meanwhile, Jane shared a snap of her column on Instagram today (Wednesday May 28). Her post received lots of supportive comments from fellow social media users.

Among them was fellow Loose Women host Kaye Adams, who reacted with four clapping emojis.

Another follower agreed with her: “Well said Jane. Loose Women has never really got the recognition it deserves. And it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that it’s because it’s fronted by women.”

And a third also concurred: “Blame the owners of the media who see woman’s rights and views as secondary.”

Who hosts Loose Women now?

Among the hosts who currently anchor the show are Charlene White, Christine Lampard, Ruth Langsford, Kaye Adams and Coleen Nolan.

Read more: Ruth Langsford, Charlene White and Kaye Adams favourites to leave Loose Women as ITV cuts costs

Loose Women airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 12.30pm.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.