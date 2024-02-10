Inside Jane McDonald’s ‘quiet’ Yorkshire life following Eddie’s death: ‘Everyone thinks I’m drinking champagne in a club’

National treasure Jane McDonald, who appears on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (February 10), has opened up about her private life in Yorkshire.

The singer and former Loose Women panelist lost her partner Eddie Rothe to cancer in 2021. Surrounded by “great” people, Jane revealed that many of her supportive friends live where she does in Yorkshire.

Jane’s partner Eddie died from cancer in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I love Wakefield’

Wakefield has always been close to Jane’s heart as grew up in a bungalow in Wakefield with her late mum, Jean.

In a November 2023 interview with the Daily Mail, Jane expressed that she loves living up north.

“I love Wakefield. My friends and family are here and I’ve got a nice house. I’ve worked hard to get that and I love every brick. Recently I’ve paid off the mortgage and when you get to that stage it’s like, wow, I’ve done it!” she told the outlet.

Despite her glam image and travelling lifestyle, Jane admitted that she would rather spend time at home than at a “glamorous party”.

“I’m really not showbiz. I’m bread-and-butter Yorkshire, I’m very quiet,” she explained. After losing her partner, she also revealed that she’s “happy with my own company”. “Everyone thinks I’m drinking champagne in a club somewhere but I’m in my bed with my Yorkshire Tea, reading.”

Jane prefers to stay at home than attend a showbiz party (Credit: YouTube)

Jane hoped to have retired by now

Prior to Eddie’s death, Jane had hoped they would retire together.

“We made all these plans for the future we were going to have. We’d paid the house off, looked after everybody we needed to and it was our time to be together. Then he died. That’s when it hits you and you think, oh my God, all those plans. Why?” she said.

With plans to embark on a nationwide UK tour throughout October and November, Jane admitted that this tour wouldn’t be taking place if it wasn’t for Eddie passing away.

“You’ve got to make a different life from what was planned, but they go with you. You move forward with them in your heart. This tour is happening because of Ed. He’s probably thinking, go on, you go for it. I have this ultimate joy in my heart, because he’s still there,” Jane continued.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Jane McDonald wins National Treasure for second year running

Catch Jane on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (February 10) at 9.30am on ITV1.

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.