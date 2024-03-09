Inside James Martin’s relationship with his lookalike sister Charlotte: Cute childhood pics, ‘naked’ tweet furore and family fallout

James Martin is known for keeping his private life away from the Saturday Morning TV cameras exactly that way. So did you know he has a sister called Charlotte?

Here’s what has been reported about James‘ sister, and their sibling relationship.

James Martin doesn’t address family matters – including his relationship with his sister Charlotte – all that much in public (Credit: ITV.com)

The family of James Martin

Despite being such a popular figure with ITV viewers, James keeps his family life on the down-low.

He is rarely pictured in public with his partner Louise, for example. And while he has shared touching memories of being in the kitchen with his grandmother as a child, and has also recalled how his grandfather and uncle gardening veg inspired him, James hasn’t permitted too many glimpses inside his personal life.

James super-fans might remember him sharing a snap online of his mum preparing him dinner. And – perhaps uncharacteristically – James has also made strong remarks in public about his father (who, it has been previously reported, he is no longer in touch with) and stepmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

But mentions of little sister Charlotte in public have not been all that forthcoming from James.

Nonetheless, the instances when she has been brought up by James have been highly memorable.

Ha ha my sister as I’ve never seen her before…cooking and in lockdown…she’s gonna kill me for that picture..ha ha…1st loaf pic.twitter.com/OaPq2KspuT — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 29, 2020

Saturday Morning chef James Martin and his sister Charlotte

Within the first few weeks of the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, James uploaded a picture of Charlotte to social media that left him chuckling and fans pondering whether she had any clothes on!

The ‘naked’ pic (to some, not very observant, observers) showed Charlotte proudly hold a loaf of bread to the camera.

Open-mouthed with glee, Charlotte was showing off her lockdown bake.

Christ she looks like you!

But because she was wearing a flesh-coloured top, it looked like she was starkers (she wasn’t, of course)!

“Ha ha my sister as I’ve never seen her before…cooking and in lockdown,” James captioned the pic.

He added, mischievously: “She’s gonna kill me for that picture… ha ha.”

“Your sister looks like a hoot!” said one fan. “Christ she looks like you!” another added: “Must get her on your show would be so much fun,” said a third.

Picture of James Martin and sister Charlotte

A year later, back in 2021, James shared another image of Charlotte – but from their childhood together.

Among a couple of throwback photos was a shot of a young James in a stripy jumper, and Charlotte in a dress with a frilly collar, as they held hands.

Another pic meanwhile showed James in dungarees and a white jumper. “Stripes never did suit me… Neither did dungarees!” he captioned the upload.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

Childhood mementos controversy

Elsewhere, his sister cropped up in reports about a falling out between James and his dad, and his father’s ex (not James’ mother).

According to reports from 2010, James is quoted as saying he and his father are alike in that they are both “too stubborn” to make up after allegedly falling out.

In the first drafts of his book Driven, James made comments about his ex-stepmother, which he later apologised for. These included “untrue” claims by James that “his father’s then-girlfriend cruelly destroyed childhood mementoes of him and his sister”.

James later gave an apology to his father’s former spouse. And the Mail on Sunday, which serialised the book, said in a statement at the time: “The celebrity chef James Martin has apologised to his father’s ex-wife over allegations in his autobiography Driven.”

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Inside James Martin’s 12-year romance with ‘low-key’ girlfriend Louise – from first meeting to on-set visits and being happy ‘for the first time in his life’

James Martin’s Saturday Morning is on ITV from 9.30am on Saturday March 9. James Martin’s French Adventure is on the same channel, same day, from 12.40pm.

Additionally, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.