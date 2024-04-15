James Martin blasted for wearing a hat on Lorraine: ‘Rude – what’s he come as?!’

James Martin was on Lorraine today (April 15) talking about his upcoming live tour – but news that the chef is heading out on the road wasn’t what caught the attention of both the host and viewers watching at home.

The TV chef embodied countryside chic as he appeared on Lorraine. In fact, he admitted that all he needed was “a twig and a whippet” and he’d be “typecast”.

James wore a striped shirt, navy waistcoat, knitted blue tie and a knitted flat cap. And, after admitting it was the first time he’d worn the hat on TV, we wouldn’t mind guessing that it’ll also be his last…

James Martin was on to share news of his tour but all anyone cared about was his hat (Credit: ITV)

James Martin raises eyebrows as Lorraine addresses his appearance

After James shared that he’s recovering from an operation, talk turned to his tour. James told a story of his last live show and wearing late chef Keith Floyd’s hat. This offered Lorraine Kelly the perfect opportunity to mention what James was wearing.

Bloody Hell, what has James Martin come as?!

“Loving the hat,” she said. “This is the first time I’ve worn the hat on TV so it’s… The guys out the back said: ‘Oh, wear it,'” James revealed.

“I’m liking it, it’s a bunnet, but it’s a good bunnet,” said Lorraine, using the Scottish term for a man’s soft flat cap.

“All I need is a twig and a whippet and I’ll be typecast,” said James “That would be fantastic,” Lorraine said.

Chef James gave a huge nod to the countryside with his attire today (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

However, it’s safe to say that viewers watching at home didn’t feel quite the same…

“Oh dear – take your hat off indoors! Rude,” blasted one. “Bloody Hell, what has James Martin come as?!” said another.

A third commented: “Someone tell #JamesMartin it’s the 21st century, so he doesn’t have to dress like a [bleep].”

James Martin news: Chef recovering from operation

During his appearance on Lorraine, James also revealed that his stitches were “falling out” of his body after an operation.

And, although it sounded a bit worrying, he told Lorraine he was “all clear” and that it was very much “onwards and upwards” when it comes to his health.

Back in 2018, James was diagnosed with facial cancer. He shared the news with his fans last summer.

