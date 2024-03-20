James Martin took to social media to share some exciting news yesterday (March 19) as it was revealed he’d split from girlfriend Louise Davies.

James shared that he has been nominated for the Personality of the Year at this year’s Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards. However, his announcement didn’t go down well with all of his fans.

After posting the nomination news on Instagram, plenty of his followers agreed that they aren’t rooting for James. Instead, they’re voting for the late Dave Myers to get the award.

James Martin fans back Dave Myers amid award nomination news

The celebrity chef explained: “Pleasure to be shortlisted with this fine group of people! Please vote if you have the time.”

Despite his ask for support, many fans took to the comments to admit they believe that Dave Myers, who sadly died in February, should win.

One wrote: “Hairy Bikers. Love you too James.”

Another chimed in: “Would always have gone for you James but this year it has to be The Hairy Bikers! Dave Myers will be sadly missed and I know that Si King will be missing him forever.”

A third added: “The Hairy Bikers,” whilst another simply commented: “Dave Myers.”

“Dave and Si without a doubt,” agreed a fourth. “In total agreement, sorry James Martin, I love you, but this year has to be Dave & Si our beautifully talented Hairy Bikers,” said another. “It has to be Dave Myers god rest his soul,” another said.

Hairy Bikers ‘honoured’ by nomination

Meanwhile, the Hairy Bikers shared their nomination news eight weeks ago. They wrote: “What an honour it is to be nominated for the @fortnums Personality Of The Year Award.”

Fans of the duo took to the comments to gush about them, with one writing: “You deserve it you’re a great pair of gentleman love you both.”

Get voting in honour of Dave today please.

Another added: “Your both incredibly fun, exciting guys. Unique personality.”

A third said: “Get voting in honour of Dave today please.”

James Martin news: Chef in split from long-term girlfriend

Meanwhile, news that TV chef James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies had split after 12 years together also surfaced yesterday.

The MailOnline claims that James’ spokesperson said he and Louise remain firm friends.

He is now said to be dating personal trainer Kim Johnson.

