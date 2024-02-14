Telly chef James Martin has been on a filming break as he deals with his facial cancer diagnosis but now the star is back to work.

James shared a picture of his chopping board and some knives on Instagram this week.

Issuing an update about the future of his James Martin’s Saturday Morning show, he said: “Straight back in today to make more Saturday Morning shows!”

The chef was fresh from winning a TV Choice Award for Best Food Show on Monday (February 12) night. It’s the third year in a row that ITV show James Martin’s Saturday Morning has bagged the coveted prize.

James Martin revealed he was taking a break from TV (Credit: YouTube)

Chef thanks fans for support

An excited James shared a snap of his trophy on social media and said: “Holy [bleep], we did it! Best Food Show 2024! Thank you to all who voted… thank you.”

It’s been a turbulent year for James. The telly fave has been battling a cancer diagnosis for the past few years, and he opened up about it last summer.

In November he said: “I’ve been through a lot of [bleep] with cancer. But I’m getting sorted at the end of next month. I will be back fighting at the end of February but I’m going on a little bit of a break to get that sorted.”

James Martin on cancer diagnosis and bullying row

James was also at the centre of a bullying row which emerged last July. At the time, audio of the star launching into a foul-mouthed rant at his TV crew while filming his Spanish Adventure series had emerged online.

James later said that the outburst, and another episode dating from 2018, had been down to several difficult life events, including the death of his grandfather, a burglary at home and the cancer diagnosis.

Now, it looks like the star is back on track.

