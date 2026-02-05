ITV’s new ‘suspenseful’ legal thriller with big ‘twists and surprises’ announces major stars in cast

Saviour, a new ITV drama described as a “heart-stopping” legal thriller, has added Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen to its growing cast.

After the Flood kicked off the 2026 slate in strong fashion, but the broadcaster has even bigger dramas lined up. A new spy thriller starring Shaun Evans is nearing release, Eve Myles and David Morrissey will soon appear together in Gone, and Gemma Arterton’s Secret Service lands in March.

Saviour is another high-profile addition to ITV’s line-up – so here’s everything we know so far.

Aidan Gillen has joined the cast of Saviour (Credit: BBC)

What is Saviour about?

Saviour is billed as a “propulsive” legal thriller and an “authentic drama set in the world of the criminal justice system”.

The story centres on Ben, a medical student who borrows his father’s police uniform for a fancy-dress party. On his way home, he “gets into an altercation that results in a man’s death,” according to the synopsis.

Ben’s case is taken on by Indy Sangar, a criminal defence solicitor who soon finds herself navigating police corruption, racial politics, intense media scrutiny, a rigid justice system, and “a defendant who is keeping secrets from her”.

Indy, however, is not without secrets of her own — and her situation becomes even more complicated when she clashes with Jon Creasy, a detective inspector determined to uncover what really happened that night.

Meanwhile, Ben’s father Eddie is described as being “ruthlessly intent on clearing his son’s name and will go to any lengths to protect him”.

Does Saviour have a release date?

Saviour does not yet have a confirmed release date, but it is expected to premiere on ITV1 and ITVX later in 2026.

Filming is believed to have begun in 2025, following the series’ original commission in 2024. Production is taking place in Liverpool.

Producer Nisha Parti said: “I am so thrilled to see this show finally becoming a reality…. I cannot wait to share the show with everyone.”

Anjli Mohindra will play Ben’s defence lawyer (Credit: Prime Video)

Who’s in the Saviour cast?

Aidan Gillen will play Eddie, Ben’s father.

Gillen remains best known for his role as Petyr Baelish — better known as Littlefinger — in Game of Thrones, but his career also includes acclaimed performances in Queer as Folk, Kin, and Peaky Blinders.

Ben will be played by Archie Fisher, who recently appeared in Netflix’s Death by Lightning and Steve, alongside Cillian Murphy.

Anjli Mohindra stars as Indy Sangar, Ben’s lawyer. She previously appeared in Fear with Martin Compston and has also featured in Vigil and The Lazarus Project.

Shaun Parkes joins the cast as DCI Jon Creasy, the investigator pursuing the case from the opposite side. Parkes’ career spans more than 25 years, with roles in Human Traffic, The Mummy Returns, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, and Line of Duty. Like Fisher, he also appeared in Death by Lightning last year.

“Having Anjli, Shaun and Aidan, as well as so many other talented and diverse names working with our two very classy female directors to complete the Saviour family is a dream come true,” Parti added.

Other cast members include:

Abhin Galeya as Dev Sangar

Tobias Jowett as Sai Bajwa

Nethra Tilakumara as Nita Sangar

Angus Wright as Lionel Knight

Claire Goose as Romy

Adjani Salmon as Mac

Campbell Wallace as Bing

Precious Wura Alabi as Xenia

Saviour is written by criminal barrister Imran Mahmood (Credit: YouTube/Dead Good)

Who’s writing and directing Saviour?

Saviour will be directed by Leanne Welham and Annetta Laufer.

Alongside Nisha Parti, Peter Moffat will serve as executive producer, with Drama Republic also attached to the project.

The series has been written by Imran Mahmood, a real-life criminal barrister turned novelist and screenwriter.

“I am thrilled to be bringing to screen my first scripted TV series for ITV and Parti Productions,” Mahmood said.

“I’ve always wanted to use my experience as a criminal barrister to explore the real criminal justice system at work – both its strengths and its failings and there is no better medium than the screen to explore it.”

Additional episodes have been written by Frances Poletti and Namsi Khan.

Saviour is expected to premiere on ITV in 2026.

