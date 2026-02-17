ITV ‘axes’ Stephen Fry’s game show Jeopardy after two series: ‘Such a shame’

It looks like the curtain may have come down on Jeopardy once again. ITV has reportedly axed the quiz show after just two series — and viewers are far from happy about it.

The British reboot of the iconic American format returned to screens in 2024, with Stephen Fry at the helm. It quickly found its audience, with many praising the fresh take on a classic.

But after its most recent run in 2025, hopes for a third series now appear to have been dashed.

Stephen hosted the reboot (Credit: ITV)

ITV game show Jeopardy ‘axed’

Jeopardy has a long and storied history. The show first launched on NBC in 1964 and has remained a firm fixture on US television ever since.

What sets it apart from the usual run-of-the-mill quiz show? Contestants are given clues in the form of answers and must respond with the correct question — identifying the person, place, thing or idea described. It’s a format that has stood the test of time across the pond.

Here in the UK, however, it’s been a different story. A British version first aired on Channel 4 in 1983 before ending the following year. It returned on ITV between 1990 and 1993, only to be cancelled again. Another revival aired on Sky One from 1995 to 1996 — and once more failed to stick.

The latest reboot in 2024, fronted by Stephen Fry, marked the show’s most high-profile comeback yet. But according to TVZone, the programme has now been axed, with no plans currently in place for a third series.

The show is reportedly not coming back (Credit: ITV)

Fans declare ‘such a shame’

Unsurprisingly, loyal viewers have been quick to share their frustration. Taking to X, one fan wrote: “Gutted, it was something different, but was too slow, and then there’s that new 7:30 slot which would have been perfect for a series 3. Guess we prefer opening red boxes and slot machines.”

Another pleaded: “Don’t axe it keep it on.” A third added: “That’s a shame. The second series was such an improvement too.”

Elsewhere, one viewer reflected: “Enjoyed the reboot. Such a shame one of the longest running quiz shows in the world fails to become a success in the UK. I remembered one of the previous reboots in the 9:25am slot in the 90s hosted by Steve Jones and enjoyed that too.”

TV Guide has contacted ITV for comment.

When Jeopardy returned in 2024, it wasn’t without its critics. Some viewers questioned whether Stephen was the right fit to front the show.

One wrote: “I had so looked forward to Jeopardy! coming to our shores. But as much as I’m a fan of Stephen Fry, am just not sure he’s the right guy for it.”

Another commented: “Love Stephen Fry but really not liking Jeopardy!. Will it last longer than one series?”



