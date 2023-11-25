I’m A Celebrity star Tony Bellew’s ‘fury’ following trial loss: ‘They want to see a fat man starve!’

I’m A Celebrity late entrant Tony Bellew wasn’t best pleased after losing out in Friday (November 24) night’s episode, dismissing the result was “a load of [blank].”

Retired boxer Tony, 40, was reportedly “absolutely furious” behind the scenes after the Away team came up short in the Breakfast of Champions challenge.

Viewers saw Tony joking about the loss during last night’s show. But according to MailOnline, hosts Ant and Dec “jumped in to rush the show forward” as Tony ‘swore’ about the outcome.

Tony Bellew looks dismayed (Credit: YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity news: Tony Bellew latest

According to the tabloid news outlet, Tony ‘kicked off’ following the last gasp win for the Home team, captained by Frankie Dettori.

As Ant and Dec announced the results of the competition, Tony was hearing shouting: “That is a load of [blank]. We need VAR.”

However, the hosts moved matters on and Tony was drowned out by the other campmates’ celebrations.

After a series of play-offs between the Home and Away Teams, it’s time for the final results! The winners of the Breakfast Of Champions are… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LEnGeNLf4e — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2023

Tony’s team loses out

Furthermore, after the show when the results scene had aired, Dec is said to have revealed Tony wasn’t too happy with how things had played.

That’s because, according to MailOnline’s claims, Tony was convinced he and Nick Pickard had won the handball challenge.

They’re doing that because they want to see a fat man starve!

Dec reportedly said: “[Tony] was like, ‘That’s not right. They’re doing that because they want to see a fat man starve!”

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity for comment.

‘Tony Bellew wasn’t happy at the result of the jungle trial’ (Credit: YouTube)

How viewers reacted

Social media users seemed to amused by Tony’s antics that they saw play out on their screens.

“Nah Tony getting cocky about the fact he was gonna win the breakfast, and then lost straight up SENT ME!!! #ImACeleb,” posted one fan.

Another wrote: “I don’t watch much of I’m A Celeb but watching Tony Bellew have all his confidence of winning those playoffs stripped away from him as the results for the home team come in is quality TV. Feel sorry for his camp mates, bet he’s fuming #ImACeleb.”

Tony Bellew reacting like that when he found out he lost after him and the rest of them came in singing ‘We Are The Champions’ is incredible television. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ygRJCoI1OO — Lauren (@laurenyanooo) November 25, 2023

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Tony Bellew wasn’t happy at the result of the jungle trial #ImaCeleb #ImACelebrity.”

I’m A Celebrity 2023 continues on ITV tonight, Saturday November 25, at 9.30pm.

