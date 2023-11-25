I’m A Celebrity: Tony Bellew ‘next in firing line’ for Nella Rose as they’re tipped to clash

In the latest I’m A Celebrity news, new campmate Tony Bellew is tipped to be the next star in the firing line with YouTuber Nella Rose.

Boxer Tony was welcomed into the jungle during Thursday night’s (November 23) episode alongside jockey Frankie Dettori. While he might be settling in pretty well, it bookies are confident he’s going to clash with Nella.

During the beginning of the week, Nella created drama with First Dates star Fred Sirieix after he made a remark that he is old enough to be her dad. The influencer took offence due to her parents being dead. Nella confronted him in the morning and said she didn’t want anything to do with him, even after he apologised. Days later, Nella clashed with former politician Nigel Farage over the topic of immigration.

Nella has already clashed with Nigel and Fred (Credit: ITV)

‘The late arrivals could be next in the firing line’

According to Boylessports, Tony has odds of 1/2 to be the next to have a row with Nella. Right behind him is Frankie, another newbie to the camp, who has odds of 3/1.

“Nella has already faced off with Nigel and Fred, so she’s been at the centre of conflict in the camp. It’s anyone’s guess where the next squabble is coming from, but we reckon the late arrivals could be next in the firing line,” a spokesperson for Boyles Sports said.

Coming in third is Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson (9/1) and American actor Jamie Lynn Spears (6/1).

Bookies believe Tony will be the next to have an argument with Nella (Credit: ITV)

Could there be a fallout with Nigel and Frankie?

It seems Nella isn’t the only celebrity who might be the next to clash with the new campmates as those betting at Boylessports think there is a high chance of Nigel and Frankie clashing (9/2).

Surprisingly, people also believe that JLS singer Marvin Humes could also face a fallout with Nigel (6/1).

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage’s team deny ‘racism’ claims after bust-up with Nella Rose over immigration

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.