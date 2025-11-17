I’m A Celebrity viewers confused as show hit with technical difficulties tonight: ‘Did ITV just break?’

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left baffled as the show’s titles appeared to glitch right after the second advert break.

It’s that time of year again where a bunch of celebrities were welcomed into the jungle to face their biggest fears. And already, fans are obsessed with the star-studded line-up.

Tonight featured Ruby Wax and Angry Ginge take on the first Bushtucker Trial where they won 10 stars. But viewers were very focussed on the weird glitch that happened right before.

There was an issue with the sound (Credit: ITV)

Viewers confused over I’m A Celebrity technical issues

Taking to X after the glitch, fans shared their confusion.

One wrote: “Did ITV just break because what was that??”

Another asked: “What on God’s good Earth was that devil noise that just came out of my TV then.”

“Thought bugs were going to fly out of my TV with that glitch” a third added.

Another viewer joked: “What, was that the I’m A Celebrity remix playing for us?” while another added: “What just happened with the audio? I just jumped out of my skin.”

“Day two and already technical difficulties”, another fan wrote. While another added: “Bring back the old titles, they didn’t glitch.”

But another was adamant: “Don’t fix what wasn’t broken – because then it breaks.”

Ant and Dec were also confused (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec acknowledge glitch

Tonight is another huge episode giving us the first glimpses at the camp life, and the roles everyone will take.

After the second advert break, everyone at home were surprised when the usual theme tune and title screens glitched. Instead, it seemed to beep a few times, almost as though it was stuck on a constant loop.

The first glitch of the series is connected to the new titles – which has sparked quite a lot of conversation anyway. It’s the first time in the show’s history that bosses changed the font and graphics. But many fans were already annoyed at that.

However, Ant and Dec were quick to acknowledge the technical issue, as they appeared just as confused as viewers.

Ant joked: “Welcome back. Are we? Are we back?”

While Dec jumped in to remind everyone: “It’s live TV. Anything can really happen on live TV. Because we are live.”

It’s only night two, and of course live TV has the possibilities of quite a few issues. But so far, the season has been going quite smoothly, with a lot of fans already believing it could be the best series in a long time.

Read more: Inside the I’m A Celebrity cast’s biggest transformations – from Jack Osbourne’s weight loss to Kelly Brook’s modelling pictures

What do you think of I’m A Celebrity tonight? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.