I’m A Celebrity tonight (Friday, December 6) saw two more celebrities eliminated from the jungle.

Their exit from the jungle comes just days before Sunday’s final.

Alan was eliminated tonight (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity stars Alan Halsall and GK Barry eliminated tonight

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celeb saw two more celebs evicted from camp.

Last night (Thursday, December 5) saw Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan evicted from the show.

Tonight, Ant and Dec came into camp and revealed who would be the next two celebs to leave camp.

They announced that both GK and Alan had been evicted, meaning they miss out on this weekend’s final.

That means that Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney, and Richard Coles will face the Celebrity Cyclone challenge ahead of the final.

GK is out too (Credit: ITV)

Alan and GK are out

During his chat with Ant and Dec, Alan said that the show hadn’t been as he’d expected.

He was also surprised at how many friends he’d made during his time in camp.

He then gushed over how he has made “friends for life” in the jungle.

Meanwhile, in GK’s chat with the Geordie duo, she said she was “mortified” that she’d “looked like that” on “national television”.

She then said that she her camp experience was so much “worse” than she expected.

“That was hell. I wouldn’t put my worst enemy through that,” she said. However, she did gush over her campmates.

Alan gushed over his time in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans sad as GK and Alan leave tonight

Fans were left gutted as GK and Alan were evicted tonight.

“Sad to see GK Barry go. Her sense of humour, and comic moments have been fabulous! I hope @ITV signs GK Barry for some TV shows in 2025!” one fan tweeted.

“First maura and now GK! I wanna talk to whos in charge of the votes,” another said.

“GK BARRY?? I AM FUMING,” a third wrote.

“We have been robbed of Maura Higgins, GK Barry and Alan Halsall do Celebrity Cyclone,” another fan said.

“Gutted Alan has gone. I wanted him to win,” a fifth fumed.

“WTF GK AND ALAN WTFFFFFF,” another raged.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Saturday, December 7) at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

