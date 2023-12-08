I’m A Celebrity fans share fears Nigel Farage will be ruled out of Celebrity Cyclone on medical grounds

Nigel Farage will “ruin” the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge if he makes it into the I’m A Celebrity final, according to viewers.

The final four campmates will tackle a huge slip-and-slide – likely to be shown on telly tomorrow night (December 9) – to win stars for a grand meal in camp.

However, as the campmates dwindle down to just five, some have shared fears over Nigel making it into the final four and winning a place in the Cyclone. This comes after he was ruled out of some trials on medical grounds and after he struggled with another water-based trial.

Celebrity Cyclone will see four celebrities battle it out for a grand meal (Credit: ITVX)

Fans predict Nigel Farage won’t do the epic Bushtucker Trial

As of tonight, five celebrities are in the running to take part – Josie Gibson, Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes, Tony Bellew and Nigel Farage.

One will be eliminated in tonight’s show (December 8) and will not take part in the Celebrity Cyclone.

And viewers are worried about the gruelling trial…

One fan said: “I’ve just had a thought.. if Nigel makes Celebrity Cyclone… Will this be the first time it’s not been completed?”

A second wrote: “Nigel cannot be in much longer cause that man can’t even do the cyclone!!!”

“If Nigel can’t do certain trials due to medical grounds how does he intend to do Celebrity Cyclone?” added a third.

A fourth user commented: “If Nigel makes it to the cyclone. I’m gonna kick off. He’ll ruin it.”

Others pointed out that they wouldn’t watch the show if Nigel is put through into the final. “If Nigel gets to Celebrity Cyclone, I’m done with this show!” said one. Another agreed: “I refuse to watch Nigel to Celebrity Cyclone.” “Nigel is too deep in now. If he does Cyclone I will be fuming,” another chipped in.

Fans predict Nigel Farage won’t do Celebrity Cyclone (Credit: ITVX)

Nigel Farage was disappointed about not doing the trial

However, Nigel has been keep to try and take part in the show’s trials since he entered camp.

In fact, one expert claimed Nigel displayed “flashes of anger” after not being picked to do the Bushtucker Trial.

Josie asked: “Did you really want to do it, Nige?” “It’s done now, I was very happy to do it, but Tony, it’s fine. Tony is more physically capable than I am. That’s the point. I want to do it, but I don’t want to let the camp down,” he replied.

So who will make the final four and Celebrity Cyclone? Tune in tonight at 9pm on ITV1 to find out.

