ITV has announced the return of the iconic I’m A Celebrity live trials!

Celebs will be pitted against each other later this week in Cocktails Of Cruelty. Sounds horrible!

The Live Trial to return for I’m A Celebrity 2025

The last time The Live Trial was seen in Australia was back in 2019, and saw the likes of Roman Kemp, Jacqueline Jossa, Ian Wright, and Caitlyn Jenner take part.

A live trial was also done in 2020, when the show was filmed at Gwyrch Castle, North Wales.

This week will see the return of the long-awaited live trials with…Cocktails Of Cruelty.

The trial is a head-to-head drinking trial. At the start of each head-to-head, the celebrities must pick two “delicious” jungle ingredients for their fellow celebrity head-to-head opponent to drink.

Live Trial to return

On Ant and Dec’s mark, they must then begin to drink.

The first celebrity to finish their drink and put their glass back on the table wins.

ITV has teased that the stakes are high in this trial, hinting that the celebrities will definitely want to win this challenge…

Hopefully, there will be some more iconic moments from this year’s live trial. Memorable moments from past live trials include Gillian McKeith fainting live on air and Dean Gaffney entering the jungle late, then immediately having to do a drinking trial.

Alex Scott slapped with punishment after sneaking in contraband

Meanwhile, in other I’m A Celebrity-related news, Alex Scott has reportedly been slapped with a big punishment after sneaking contraband into camp.

The former Lioness, 41, was seen adding salt to the camp’s crocodile feet dinner during last night’s show (Sunday, November 23).

Salt, however, is on a long list of banned items on the show.

Ant and Dec pointed out Alex’s rule break during last night’s show, and promised the star will feel the repercussions.

Now, her punishment has been revealed. Due to Alex’s rule break, one star will be removed from Aitch’s star tally after tonight’s challenge.

Aitch’s trial, Night Night Sleep Tight, will air tonight. However, we don’t know at present how many stars he’s won.

According to reports, all the remaining campmates will be invited to take part in a contraband amnesty. Apparently, if they hand over any banned items, there will be no further punishment.

Whether the celebrities will hand in any other potential contrabands remains to be seen!

