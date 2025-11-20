I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook’s husband reveals when he’s flying out to Australia

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmate Kelly Brook’s husband is digging out his passport ready for Down Under.

Jeremy Parisi stopped by Lorraine alongside his wife’s Loose Women colleague Jane Moore this morning (November 20). Chatting all things Kelly, the trio agreed that she stood a strong chance of being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

As for what he’s been up to in the Heart Radio star’s absence, Jeremy spent a week in his native Italy before returning home to Kent to look after their dog Teddy.

By the sounds of it though, he’ll be back in the airport very soon.

Jane Moore and Jeremy Parisi appeared as guests on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook’s husband jets out to Australia next week

“They absolutely adore each other,” said Jane of Kelly and Jeremy. “In the Loose Women meetings, obviously there’s a few old hands in there and we were moaning about other halves and Kelly’s like, ‘No, Jeremy’s perfect!’

“He’s off on Monday,” she added, which led Jeremy to confirm: “I’m flying Monday, yeah”.

Lorraine Kelly replied: “Right… because if you weren’t there at the end that would be awful. You have to be there”.

“She’s gonna freak out when she comes across that bridge and sees you,” smiled Jane.

Since he’ll be heading to Brisbane Airport for their reunion, that’s potentially a 27-hour trip!

Kelly Brook is a campmate on I’m A Celebrity 2025 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Jane Moore’s experience

Elsewhere in their chat, Jane claimed that any “camp niggles” over cooking or cleaning that fans are privy to are usually embellished by the editing.

“In camp they’re like 20 seconds, but they get put into the edit without the context,” she revealed. “But you know, I get that. You can’t use everything.”

The TV star also shared her envy over this year’s cast “because they’re having fantastic weather”.

“We had the wettest one on record so I think it makes a difference having the nice sunshine,” Jane explained.

Who is Jeremy Parisi?

Kelly’s husband-of-three-years Jeremy is a model, actor, and social media influencer.

He also happens to be an expert in martial arts and participated in last year’s series of Celebrity Race Across the World with his wife. Their joint lifestyle brand Home of Parisi officially launches next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

Kelly Brook on I’m A Celebrity

Unfortunately for Jeremy, Kelly’s popularity amongst viewers turned sour after a particular exchange with Jack Osbourne yesterday (November 19).

When it was time to cook, Kelly requested that Jack helped prepare the eel. She then criticised the way he’d cut it.

Attempting to take back control of the situation, the regret was all over her face as she gagged at the smell. She later retched into the bush in front of everybody for extra dramatic effect.

“Kelly is behaving like a schoolgirl, all loud, giddy and dramatic,” wrote a fan on X. “She is just trying a bit too hard to show us she is having fun.”

“Kelly is so irritating, leave Jack alone. This is getting boring now” and “Ok can we all collectively agree we have all had enough of Kelly,” read another couple of reactions.

Someone else commented: “Petition to get Kelly out because I cannot bear her drama over cooking every night for another two weeks.”

