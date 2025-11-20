The most iconic I’m A Celebrity jungle shower moments – from Myleene’s white bikini to Nigel Farage’s bare bum

It’s fair to say there have been several iconic shower moments on I’m A Celebrity over the years.

Since the show began way back in 2000, countless famous faces have stripped down to wash away the grime, bugs and dirt they encounter in the Aussie jungle.

So with the new series in full swing, ED! is taking a look at I’m A Celebrity’s most memorable shower scenes…

Kate looked incredible in her red bikini in the shower (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate Garraway’s I’m A Celebrity jungle shower

Kate Garraway looked sensational in a stunning two-piece red bikini during her I’m A Celebrity stint in 2019.

Before heading in, Kate revealed she was “very nervous” about the shower scenes as she had an “ordinary body” and not a “celebrity body”.

She added to The Sun: “So I’m taking in a skimpy bikini and I’m going to see if the experience of being in the jungle is enough to make me let go of that fear, and by the end of it I actually put that bikini on.

“That’s my own sort of personal challenge to myself to see if I get enough courage to put on a skimpy bikini.”

He stripped off plenty of times (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage gets his kit off

Nigel Farage gave plenty of viewers, and his campmates, an eyeful during his stint on the show in 2023.

The 61-year-old politician’s rear end was on display an uncomfortable amount of times during the series, leaving some covering their eyes – including Josie Gibson.

“Fricking hell,” she declared upon discovering Nigel was in the jungle shower totally nude having a wash and brush up.

“I wasn’t expecting to see Nigel Farage’s bottom so soon but I’ve seen worse,” she said, before quickly changing her mind: “No I haven’t,” she said, covering her face with her hands.

“Fair play to him, he’s not shy, he gets on in there and at least he’s clean,” she said, giggling.

He left his co-stars swooning (Credit: ITV)

David Haye goes fully nude

Boxer David Haye left fans feeling hot under the collar back in 2012 when he stripped off totally naked for a shower.

As he washed himself in the buff, shocked fellow campmate Charlie Brooks gushed: “David went in the nuddie!

“He just gave everyone a treat with his butt. He’s just lathering himself up here every day and that’s why they are keeping him in here, checking out his ass!”

Myleene Klass enjoys her moment in the shower (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass’ iconic white bikini

Presenter Myleene had the nation glued to their screens when she wore the iconic white bikini for her jungle shower in 2006.

Fast forward to 2023, and Myleene recreated the moment during her stint on the all-star series, I’m A Celebrity South Africa. Previously Myleene made the shocking confession that the 2006 bikini – that she bought for £40 – sold for a whopping £7,500.

She also took inspiration from the bikini for her swimwear range with Freemans, captioning a post of an item from the collection: “Who knew 19 years ago when I took a white bikini into the jungle, I’d be celebrating it all these years later?! I’ve lived many, many lives since then but I’ve brought my trusty white bikini with me!”

Gemma stripped off during her stint (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Gemma Collins wows in shower

Back in 2014, Gemma Collins was the first to try out the jungle shower, rocking a gorgeous black swimsuit as she gave herself a quick wash.

But the temperature was clearly a bit much for Gemma as she could be heard screaming while she washed her hair.

She said: “I’ve never been in a shower that takes so much work, but you’ve got to roll with it, roll with it like Oasis did. The shower was lovely. I wouldn’t say I’m clean, but I’m cooled off.”

Read more: Inside I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley’s relationship with partner Al – sparkly engagement ring; ‘ridiculous’ wedding costs; marriage U-turn

I’m A Celebrity is on every night at 9pm on ITV1.



What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know