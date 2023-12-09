I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson’s ‘relief’ after her drug-dealing grandma was jailed

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson previously spoke about her ‘relief’ as her drug-dealing grandmother was sent to jail.

A decade ago, This Morning co-host Josie was best known for winning Big Brother in 2010.

She’d made further telly appearances on the likes of Celebrity Juice and 8 Out of 10 Cats. However, Josie’s fame was yet to hit the heights she enjoys now on ITV.

Josie Gibson has made it to the final stages of I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Although Josie (read her ED! profile here) rarely addresses her childhood or family background, she has previously opened up about the horrific loss of her father when she was just 10.

Furthermore, back in 2013, Josie attended court as her nan Diane Gibson, 72 at the time, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

Josie Gibson pictured attending her birthday party in London in February 2013 (Credit: Cover Images/INFphoto.com)

I’m A Celebrity: Josie Gibson family background

In June of that year, I’m A Celeb’s Josie and other members of her family attended Bristol Crown Court for Diane’s sentencing.

Her gran had been on the run for over 12 years before that. She had been convicted in 2000 of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Her original arrest came in 1998 at a motorway services. Diane was found to have 2.9kg of cocaine – valued at £240,000 in 1998 – in the boot of her car.

She was bailed to return to court for sentence. But failed to appear and lived away from her family in caravans in the north of England.

Diane was arrested again in April 2013 at a relative’s home in south Gloucestershire.

Josie Gibson: ‘Such a relief’ Credit: ITV)

At one point during her sentencing, Diane reportedly shouted in court: “I never done that.”

Additionally, relatives are said to have shouted at the judge: “Thank you, thank you.”

Her legal representative insisted to the judge at the time: “She has been living as an outlaw.”

She has been living as an outlaw.

Outside court, Josie – 28 at the time – told reporters when asked about the jail term: “Such a relief.”

A month beforehand, in May 2013, she wrote about her grandma on Twitter: “A few articles about my Nan just to clear up people don’t know the truth. I lived with her and my aunty and she is heavily against drugs!”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson ‘in secret backstage flirtation with cameraman’

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Sunday, December 10) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.