I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson has charmed TV viewers for years with her zany ways in shows such as This Morning and Big Brother. But while Josie is always a happy and vivacious presence on the telly, her family history includes the tragic loss of her father.

Bristolian Josie (read her ED! profile here), 38, is believed to be the eldest sibling in a family of three brothers and three sisters. Her mum Mandy breeds and sell horses, alongside Josie’s stepdad.

However, Josie’s biological dad passed away some years ago – with Josie reportedly previously explained he died in a family row.

I’m A Celebrity’s Josie Gibson doesn’t speak about her family much – but has addressed the loss of her dad (Credit: YouTube)

Josie Gibson family news

Over the summer, Mandy detailed how Josie’s values were influenced by her traveller roots. Josie is said to have spent eight weeks every summer in the countryside in a horse-drawn caravan.

There was apparently no electricity, gas or running water for months when the family would travel, with Mandy quoted as saying: “We’ve always had horses, traps and carriages, we are simple people and we live a simple way of life.

“It’s very different to the life Josie leads now. But I’m glad that she had the opportunity to live life in the caravan when she was a child.”

Josie, however, rarely speaks about her childhood. However, she is said to have opened up about losing her dad in an interview with Now magazine in 2010.

Josie Gibson is among the favourites to win I’m A Celeb 2023 (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson: How did she lose her dad?

Josie is reported to have said her dad was killed in a family love triangle when she was just 10.

It is claimed her uncle was convicted of manslaughter after her father bled to death following a fight between the pair.

According to reports, Josie said her dad was stabbed in the leg after it was discovered that he was having an affair with Josie’s uncle’s partner.

ED! has contacted Josie’s reps for comment.

Josie Gibson has been part of the This Morning presenting set up since 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Son Reggie talking to her late dad

Last year, mum-of-one Josie revealed her son Reggie had been ‘talking with’ her late dad.

Reggie reckoned a ghost that visited him was the spirit of his grandfather.

Josie told the Daily Star at the time: “Reggie said: ‘Mummy, he’s behind you now. He’s so nice because he’s your dad.'”

She added: “My dad died when I was really young but I’ve never had a conversation about my dad with my son.

“Reg said: ‘He told me to tell you he loves you very much.'”

