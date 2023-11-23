I’m A Celebrity star Josie Gibson baffles fans with ‘weird’ thumb-sucking habit

Josie Gibson is tipped to be crowned Queen of the I’m A Celebrity jungle – but an annoying habit that she showed off last night (November 22) has left some fans feeling divided.

The This Morning presenter, 38, was filmed as she drifted off to sleep in her jungle bed. And the fact that she sucked on her thumb surprised many viewers.

While some thought it was cute, others really didn’t, branding the This Morning star’s habit “weird”…

Josie Gibson surprised fans after she sucked her thumb (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity: Josie fans ‘tripping’ over star’s behaviour

Taking to Twitter, one viewer commented: “Was Josie sucking her thumb or am I tripping?” Another added: “Josie NEEDS to stop sucking her thumb. It’s WEIRD.” A third tweeted: “Did Josie just suck her thumb whilst sleeping?“

Other viewers were Team Thumb Suck, though, just like Josie.

“Good to see Josie still sucks her thumb. I remember her doing that in Big Brother #ImACeleb,” said one. “Josie still sucks her thumb – bless her!!!” commented another. “Forgot Josie sucks her thumb like me!! Not sure I got caught on camera though,” said another.

Josie’s the bookies’ favourite to win the series (Credit: ITVX)

Rylan Clark makes a confession about Josie on This Morning

Earlier today (November 23), Rylan Clark reacted to Josie’s declaration that Alison Hammond is her favourite co-presenter on This Morning.

In an interview in the Bush Telegraph, Josie joked about asking campmate Fred Sirieix to pick his favourite out of Gordon Ramsay and Gino D’Acampo. After he dodged the question, she said: “It would be like me picking my favourite presenter from This Morning…” There was a pause before she smiled and said: “Alison.”

Reacting to the dig, Rylan joked today: “If she slipped off the bridge, it wouldn’t be the worst thing.”

It’s a good job one member of the This Morning family is supporting Josie. Before she headed to the jungle, Josie revealed that Holly Willoughby was “rooting for her” on I’m A Celebrity.

