I’m A Celebrity fans have been left furious as Lisa Riley misses out on yet another Bushtucker Trial tonight (Saturday, November 29).

A first trailer for the trial has been released. However, it’s Vogue Williams who is doing it, not Emmderale star Lisa.

Lisa Riley has yet to be picked for a Bushtucker Trial.

The trial will see Vogue dodging obstacles (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams tackles slippery I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

Tonight will see Vogue, 40, take on the Wrecking Balls of Rage Bushtucker Trial.

In a clip released by ITV ahead of tonight’s show, Vogue can be seen standing on a spinning platform.

“It’s physical this,” Dec says, smirking, as he watches on. “This is tough.”

“Oh, wow, that’s spinny,” Vogue says as the platform stops spinning.

The klaxon sounds as Ant says, “Vogue, off you go!”

It’s then revealed that the star will have to dodge big, inflatable balls being thrown by laughing crew members, whilst making her way across floating stepping stones.

“Come on then, you,” Vogue tells the crew member as he launches a ball her way.

Ant and Dec watch on (Credit: ITV)

Vogue takes a tumble

As the ball floats towards her, Vogue takes a shot at running across the stepping stones.

However, she slips and falls into the water, drawing big groans from Ant and Dec. At least the ball doesn’t hit her!

“She didn’t need to get hit by the ball!” Ant quips as Vogue starts swimming back to the platform.

“It’s so slippy!” Dec then adds. “The damage was done,” Ant then says, before letting Vogue know the timer is paused until she’s back on the platform.

Dragging herself back onto the platform, Vogue gives the stepping stones another go, this time making it all the way across!

“She’s going for that speedy kind of technique,” Dec said. “It’s not as soft as it looks,” Vogue says of the platform. She then dunks her hand in some green gunk before heading back the way she came.

“It doesn’t look that soft in the first place,” Ant replies. “It doesn’t sound soft,” Dec adds.

Vogue then takes a run back acrossthe platform, before slipping and slamming into the edge of the platform.

“Ohh! Your poor hips!” Ant says as Dec covers his eyes.

I’m A Celebrity star Lisa Riley has yet to do a Bushtucker Trial (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Lisa Riley misses out on Bushtucker Trial

Fans of the show have been left unhappy that Lisa Riley has missed out on another trial. Vogue was chosen to do the trial by her fellow campmates. However, fans were annoyed that Lisa wasn’t chosen, as she hasn’t done a Bushtucker Trial yet.

“They’ve picked Vogue to do the trial when Lisa Riley is the only one who hasn’t done a proper trial???” one viewer tweeted.

“So Lisa still hasn’t done a normal trial,” another said.

“Why Vogue again, Lisa hasn’t done one at all [sad face emoji]. And all she [Vogue] does is scream,” a third fumed.

“Grrr we need more Lisa,” another added.

There are still plenty of Bushtucker Trials to take part in, so fans will have plenty of opportunity to put Lisa up for one!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 29) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

