After being in camp for less than 48 hours, I’m A Celebrity. star Danielle Harold has branded First Dates hunk Fred Sirieix “out of control”.

The 31-year-old soap star’s comments came after Fred spotted a blue lobster in the camp’s lagoon on Monday night’s episode (November 20). Danielle, who was recently revealed as a hot new contender to win, and all the other celebrities rushed over to see it swimming around.

The EastEnders star then returned to the Bush Telegraph to share her thoughts, and she didn’t think it was amusing that Fred labelled it “dinner”.

I’m A Celebrity star Fred’s hungry – but Danielle lets lobster ‘friend’ go

Josie Gibson, 38, questioned how the lobster got in the creek and admitted she didn’t want to swim in the lagoon from now on.

But Danielle was more concerned with the new camp arrival.

“Fred is getting out of control. Anything he sees he wants to eat it,” she said. :But no no, we’ll let our little lobster friend go. Little Lobby,” she said, giving it a cute nickname.

I’m A Celebrity viewers also picked up on Fred’s hunger, poking fun at the Frenchman on Twitter.

Fred vs Farage

Earlier in the episode, Fred and Nigel Farage went head-to-head as they spoke about Brexit. Fred asked Nigel: “What’s the benefit of Brexit then? If you are an average person from Britain, what’s the benefit?” Nigel then said: “To know that we’re independent, we stand on our own two feet in the world.”

This left Fred unimpressed and he then asked him about immigration. He said: “Brexit was about immigration, I remember your poster. I thought it was shameful what you did Nigel. Shameful.”

Nigel tried to defend himself but Fred continued: “So now what we have is more immigration from other countries. Brexit has been a big problem because of the red tape, everything has gone up. You have cost the country a lot of money. You’re responsible for that. Partly you are responsible for that,” Fred said.

