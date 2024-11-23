I’m A Celebrity star Barry McGuigan previously revealed he is haunted by the memory of a young boxer he tragically killed.

Season 24 of I’m a Celebrity has brought a new selection of celebs to push themselves to the limit in the Australian jungle. Not only do they face physical deprivation of home comforts and food, but the mental toll they face is extreme.

Joining this year’s cast is Barry McGuigan, but what haunts him more than a Bushtucker Trial is a tragedy from his past.

Barry McGuigan has been emotionally vulnerable on I’m a Celebrity (Credit: YouTube)

Barry McGuigan on killer punch

On June 14, 1982, Barry was in the ring with Nigerian fighter Young Ali. The boxer, now 63, went to strike a knock-out punch when devastation struck.

The fight was held at London’s Grosvenor House hotel in Mayfair when McGuigan’s right-hand hammered Ali straight in the face. Sailing through all his defenses, the strike sent the 21-year-old boxer collapsing to the mat. Young Ali never got back up.

There was a rush to hospital with the unconscious fighter, where surgeons removed the cap of his skull in efforts to reduce the swelling on his brain.

A month following the incident, Ali was flown to Nigeria where he remained on a life support machine. Six months later, on December 13, Young Ali sadly passed away.

Barry on heartbreaking impact of the tragedy

On this day 1982: Barry McGuigan defeated Young Ali in a fight that had a tragic ending. McGuigan knocked his African opponent out in RD6 , Ali slipped into a coma , eventually passing away on Dec 13th.

The Clones Cyclone spoke to Elliot Worsell for this book Dog Rounds: Death and Life in the Boxing Ring. Sharing heartbreaking words back in 2017 Barry said: “I hit him right on the nose. His eyes just rolled back. It was a haunting moment. I knew he wasn’t going to get up from that.”

Barry continued: “It wasn’t a normal knockdown. The way he reacted wasn’t good. He was down on his face. But then he didn’t get up at all. He never regained consciousness.”

He added: “It was horrible. How could I not feel guilty? Here I was, a popular young boxer, someone who people admired, and I’d killed someone. I took Young Ali out, without hesitation, and finished him when I sensed he was hurt. That’s what distressed me. It’s something I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life.”

Barry believes he will ‘struggle’ for the rest of his life

The boxer reflected on the similarities between him and his late opponent in the wake of the fight. Both were fighting to escape their own circumstances of poverty and to create better futures for their unborn children.

Tragically, it was only Barry and his wife Sandra that could now look forward to the birth of first son Blane – Ali would never meet his unborn child.

Wiping tears from his eyes, Barry told the author: “I thought, do I really want to be involved in this? I never wanted to hurt somebody like that. I didn’t think I was cut out for the sport. But I wasn’t qualified for anything else.”

Since the Marquess of Queensbury Rules were introduced in 1884, approximately 500 boxers have met their death in the ring.

“It’s something I will struggle with for the rest of my life,” Barry said about the fact he killed another fighter.

Already the star has been emotionally opening up to his jungle campmates on the ITV show about the death of his daughter. It may not be long before the former fighter has to fight off this difficult memory once again.

