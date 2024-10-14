I’m A Celebrity fans go wild as ITV issues first look at new trailer with Ant and Dec

The I’m A Celebrity 2024 countdown has begun! The programme’s proposed line-up has been circulating social media and now, viewers are getting a first look at what the latest series has in store.

ITV’s popular reality programme is expected to air in mid-November and with not long to wait, viewers can’t wait to flip on their telly’s and get a daily fix of camp drama.

It looks like the programme may have a twist in store (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2024 is just around the corner

Although a start date hasn’t officially been announced, Ant and Dec’s appearance on our screen’s last night, October 13, confirmed that viewers can expect it’s arrival in the coming weeks.

In the first look trailer, viewers caught a glimpse of Ant and Dec donning lab jackets. The pair could be seen posing in what looked to be a testing facility.

The duo wore matching white jackets and ITV lanyards with sheepish expressions. Ant could be seen holding a clipboard whilst Dec slammed a mysterious red emergency button which was followed by a “coming soon” announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ITV (@itv)

The full line-up hasn’t yet been confirmed but predictions are already sending tongues wagging. Reports have even claimed that Coleen Rooney could be joining the camp.

The show is expected to return in November (Credit: ITV)

Of course, fans are going wild over the latest sneak peeks and speculation. Consequently, many are sounding off on social media with their thoughts.

Fans react to I’m A Celeb sneak peek

One said: “The way I gasped. Can’t wait.”

Another chimed in:”Did ya’ll just see that I’m a celebrity advert?”

“Hearing jungles drums already,” remarked a third.

“So excited. I can’t wait,” penned a fourth.

Another commented: “Ahhhhh it’s coming soon.”

Ant and Dec will of course be returning as our hosts (Credit: Grant Buchanan)

Meanwhile, a source has spoken out about Coleen Rooney’s alleged appearance in the jungle.

A source alleged to The Sun: “I’m A Celeb bosses have pulled off a huge coup ­getting Coleen for the jungle this year and the team are thrilled to have her on board.

“She’s always been a massive fan of the show and loves watching it with her boys. ITV are over the moon that the stars have aligned this year and she can fit it in. The series is set to be one of the best yet.

“Coleen has a huge fanbase and she won massive plaudits for her classy handling of the Wagatha Christie case.”

Evidently, we can barely wait to tune in!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2024: GK Barry admits she’d be ‘good viewing’ amid reports she’s ‘in talks’ to appear

So, who do you want to see in the 2024 jungle? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.