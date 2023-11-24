I’m A Celebrity 2023: Jamie Lynn Spears accidentally kisses Sam Thompson ‘on the lips’

Jamie Lynn Spears shocked I’m A Celebrity 2023 viewers last night (November 23) after she planted a smacker on one of her jungle pals.

It all occurred last night when Jamie and Sam’s Home team defeated Snake Rock’s Away team to win the show’s first play-off task – however, the main camp perhaps celebrated a little too much…

Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she kissed someone (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celebrity 2023 cast stunned over smooch

In the Slam Dunked challenge, Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix managed to get in more hoops than Nick Pickard and JLS star Marvin Humes, making them the trial winners.

However, during the celebrations, it seems Jamie Lynn and Sam shared a brief kiss.

Touching her lips, Jamie Lynn asked: “Did I kiss somebody because I have repellent on my lips?” Sam replied and said: “You did kiss me.” Laughing at his reply, Jamie uttered: “I guess I’ll have to explain that to my husband!” Amid the banter, Fred chimed in, questioning JamieLynn: “You kissed him on the lips?!”

Sorry, did Jamie-Lynn just kiss Sam on the lips?

But it wasn’t just Fred who was in shock over the smooch, as many viewers took to Twitter and expressed their opinions on the matter.

Viewers react

As one viewer wrote: “Wait, in all that Jamie Lynn Spears and Sam Thompson somehow kissed? LOOOOL.”

Another commented: “Zara [McDermott, Sam’s girlfriend] at home hearing about this ‘kiss’.” “Sorry, did Jamie-Lynn just kiss Sam on the lips?” another asked.

“Jamie and Sam’s partners at home watching them kiss due to their excitement about winning,” laughed another. “Jamie Lynn Kissed Sam Thompson! WHAT!” screamed another.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been tipped by bookies to quit the jungle (Credit: ITVX)

Jamie Lynn’s emotional U-turn

Meanwhile, the campmates’ kiss comes after Jamie was tipped by bookies to leave the jungle,. However, after her success in the trial and a happier day in camp, some now think she may be the dark horse of the competition.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nella made up with Fred as they teamed up to win the Breakfast of Champions for the camp after their row. She gushed at how he had “smashed” it.

