I’m a Celebrity: Jamie Lynn Spears’ ‘can’t handle it’ declare fans

I’m A Celebrity aired more crying scenes for Jamie Lynn Spears tonight as she threatened to leave and fans have had enough.

They have suggested she should just go if all she’s going to do is cry.

Danielle and Sam were on hand to offer support (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Jamie Lynn cries on I’m A Celebrity

Britney’s sister has spent much of her time in camp sobbing over missing her family. And tonight was no different.

Once again getting upset in camp, Jamie Lynn told Danielle and Sam: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak.”

Danielle told her: “You’re so strong. This is tough babe, tough. So tough. It’s not easy.”

Jamie Lynn continued to question her own stability and said: “Why am I crying so much? Josie has a baby at home…”

Sam offered her comfort then: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent,” he told her. “You don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

As Danielle continued to try and give her a pep talk, Jamie Lynn said she’s got through life by being able to go home to her babies every night. “That’s it, that’s all I need in life. It feels a little bit overwhelming. They’re not even close.”

In the Bush Telegraph later Jamie Lynn said: “You have your campmates pull you up and you’re like, ‘I can do this, I can do this.'”

However, she was upset once again later on when she didn’t get her luxury item. In fact she threatened to leave over it. Although she then decided to stay, more tears came when she was voted to do the next trial.

Those watching at home are fed up of Jamie Lynn (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Those watching at home are running out of sympathy for Jamie Lynn given it’s day three and all she’s really done is cry. They think she should just leave.

“Okay, she clearly can’t handle it.. not bringing much to camp life except for tears… Britney’s sister gotta go,” said one.

Another added: “Can Jamie just leave seriously she can’t cope, obvious.”

“Is Jamie ok? She hasn’t stopped crying, she’s barely done anything I’m so confused,” questioned one more.

Another begged: “Can we get Jamie out of the jungle?”

“Jamie Lynn is sooo jarring bro wtf leave the show we don’t wanna see you crying,” said someone else.

A final commenter said: “Jamie needs to leave if all she’s going to do is cry! It’s day three!!”

