I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent exit came just weeks before anniversary of her father’s death

I’m A Celeb 2023 star Grace Dent quit the ITV show just weeks before the anniversary of her father’s death, according to reports.

It was announced this week that Grace had quit the show after just over a week in the jungle. ITV released a statement confirming the news. “Unfortunately Grace Dent has left the show on medical grounds. She has been a great campmate and will be missed by her fellow celebrities and viewers alike,” they said.

Now it’s been reported that Grace was set to face a heartbreaking anniversary in the camp – as a pal has revealed the ‘real reason’ behind her shock exit.

Grace quit the show this week (Credit: ITVX)

I’m A Celeb star Grace Dent quits show

Grace became the first celebrity to leave the jungle, with a medical issue bringing an end to her time on the show. But according to pals of the MasterChef star, Grace was allegedly drained from her stint in the camp.

“She pulled the plug because she couldn’t carry on, ­mentally or physically,” a source told The Sun. The insider also noted how it’s been “incredibly difficult” for Grace – with it all “becoming too much.”

Grace’s I’m A Celeb exit came weeks before sad anniversary

The pal of Grace also revealed how the anniversary of Grace’s dad’s death might have played a part in her decision to walk.

They claimed: “It is the first anniversary of her dear dad George’s death in a few weeks, too, so that would have no doubt been playing on her mind. Getting out is the best thing she could have done. I’m a Celebrity is a really tough show and it’s not for everyone.”

ED! has contacted Grace’s reps for comment.

Grace’s exit came just weeks before anniversary of her father’s death (Credit: ITV)

Grace Dent leaves Oz

Just hours after her I’m A Celeb exit was confirmed, Grace was snapped at Brisbane airport as she caught a flight back to the UK.

The 50-year-old refused to speak to the press when at the airport. She was pictured taking selfies while waiting in line.

The MailOnline claims Grace’s decision to leave was a mutual decision between her and ITV bosses.

“Grace decided to leave the jungle soon after it was announced that she would be doing the latest Bushtucker Trial. Knowing that she would be facing another tough challenge was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” they alleged.

