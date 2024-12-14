I’m A Celeb Coming Out viewers were left feeling embarrassed for Dean McCullough during last night’s reunion episode.

The Irish DJ confronted Melvin Odoom about comments he’d made about him in the jungle – and viewers weren’t impressed.

Dean’s helpfulness in camp didn’t impress Melvin (Credit: ITV)

Dean vs Melvin in the jungle

During this I’m A Celebrity series, Melvin and Dean clashed over doing chores whilst in camp.

Melvin believed that Dean kept disappearing whenever chores needed doing.

“This is a lone-man situation, he’s very good at disappearing,” Melvin ranted to his campmates at one point.

As Dean moaned about jobs he had to do, Melvin snapped: “Your new name is Houdini cos you like to disappear”.

While his campmates found the remark hilarious, Dean was less impressed.

Dean confronted Melvin (Credit: ITV)

Dean and Melvin clash in the I’m A Celeb Coming Out episode

During last night’s Coming Out show, Dean addressed Melvin’s “Houdini” comment.

“I love how the whole Houdini popped off, the memes were brilliant,” Dean told his co-star.

“I don’t think people realised why that happened, I was busy doing the water thing, I just wanted you to help so I was thinking I’m just gonna drop this line with half the camp there, make everyone laugh,” Melvin then explained.

However, things took a turn when Dean said: “I wish you had told me, that upset me.”

Defending himself, Melvin said: “If I’m trying to give someone a message, I always use humour, that’s my number one way of communicating with people, that’s essentially my weapon, and that’s all that was.”

However, Dean still wasn’t happy. “I saw Bush Telegraphs of you saying, ‘Oh, it’s another chore to ask Dean to do the chores’,” he said.

Melvin attempted to defuse the situation in the I’m A Celeb Coming Out episode (Credit: ITV)

Dean and Melvin’s awkward conversation on I’m A Celeb Coming Out episode

Melvin then defended himself again. “Me calling you Houdini was my way of telling you I need help, when we said, ‘Let’s do the water’, I came up the steps and you were having a shower, when I came down you were folding your clothes by the bed, by the time I said, ‘Houdini’ that was me saying, ‘I need help’,” he said.

“Yeah, but just take me to the side,” a frustrated Dean then replied.

“It’s a minor bro, it’s a minor, don’t worry about it,” Melvin then said as he tried to defuse the situation.

“Yeah, tell that to the papers,” Dean replied. “‘O.K. I’ll know for next time we’re in the jungle carrying buckets of water,” Melvin hit back.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Dean’s behaviour, with some branding it “embarrassing”.

“Dean could have slightly redeemed himself there with a simple sorry, but instead he’s made himself look even worse by acting like a victim,” one fan tweeted.

“Dean’s still pulling the ‘feel sorry for me card’ even out of the jungle! Melvin called him Houdini… it was clearly a joke! He really needs to get a grip, so so bitter!” another fumed.

“That’s just embarrassing of Dean, I think the whole country cringed together at him telling poor Melvin ‘say it to the papers’,” a third wrote.

“Can’t think Dean has done himself any favours there, if he’d apologised for doing nothing and had a laugh about the Houdini nickname he might’ve come off better.. instead he’s obsessing over the press,” another fan said.

The I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show is available to watch on ITVX.

