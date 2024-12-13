McFly star Tom Fletcher admits he’s the odd one out after Danny wins I’m A Celebrity

McFly star Tom Fletcher has opened up about feeling like he’s “letting the side down” after his three bandmates each secured a victory on reality TV shows.

During an appearance on The One Show this week, Tom congratulated fellow band member Danny Jones on his recent win in I’m A Celebrity… and reflected on the pressure of being the only member of McFly without a reality show crown.

Tom Fletcher appeared on the one show last night and said he’s definitely McFly’s odd one out (Credit: BBC)

Tom Fletcher admits being odd one out

Speaking to hosts Roman Kemp and Lauren Laverne, Tom joked about being the odd one out in McFly’s winning streak.

“Well, we have two in the band. Dougie [Poynter] was King of the Jungle as well, and Harry [Judd] was the king of the dance floor,” he said, referencing Dougie’s 2011 I’m A Celeb win and Harry’s Strictly Come Dancing victory the same year.

He joked that he was the only one “letting the side down”.

Tom also acknowledged his wife, Giovanna Fletcher, who won I’m A Celebrity in 2020.

“And my wife won as well, yes, I’m literally the only one who hasn’t won a reality show. Thanks for reminding me,” he quipped.

Tom took part in Strictly in 2021. He was partnered with Amy Dowden and was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated. When asked if he would ever consider a return to reality TV, Tom admitted it would come with a lot of pressure.

“Well, I can’t now. There would just be the most immense pressure on me to try and win it.”

Despite his reluctance to join a reality show, Tom shared how much he enjoyed watching his bandmates compete.

“To be honest, I love it when my friends are on the shows because it’s the highlight of my year. Sitting back and watching Danny was absolutely brilliant – it was the highlight of our year, and he did so well. It was brilliant watching him.”

Tom is the only one of the McFly boys not to win a reality show (Credit: splash News)

Danny’s illness

Danny, who was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity… last week, spoke emotionally about his time in the jungle.

Reflecting on the experience, Danny said: “I’ve had some of the hardest times I’ve ever had and some of the highest of highs.”

The singer also expressed gratitude for the support he received from fans.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” He gushed. “I gave my all in there, gave myself, and it’s a lovely feeling to be liked.”

The McFly star recently revealed that he fell ill after ignoring doctor’s advice on how to re-adjust to life after the jungle.

In a series of Instagram clips, Danny admitted that he immediately overindulged on food – which left him “really ill”.

“That night I was really ill, like really ill. Up all night,” he shared. “So the next morning I went a bit more gentle with some fruit. Anyway, this morning, I feel better.”

