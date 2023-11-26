I’m A Celebrity stars issued warning by bosses as they planned to sneak food into the other camp

I’m A Celeb 2023 stars were issued a warning by show bosses after scheming to smuggle contraband into the other camp.

After winning a challenge, bosses treated half of the contestants to a slap-up meal. Following their success, Frankie Dettroi‘s team enjoyed a cooked breakfast, while Tony Bellew’s team went hungry.

Among the teammates – and co-conspirators – were Danielle Harold, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix, Sam Thompson, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Frankie’s team won a slap-up breakfast (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023 stars concoct smuggling plan amid brekky victory

As they enjoyed the spoils of victory, the gang suggested bringing some of the goodies back to camp to liven up their daily meal of rice and beans.

“I think we should keep some of the bacon to cook with the beans later,” Fred suggested.

Fred had big plans for the leftovers (Credit: ITV)

Jamie Lynn Spears then outlined Fred’s plan. “Fred is quite the scavenger. He goes and he finds the butter, the salt, the pepper, rosemary, thyme, bacon and he mixes it in the bean stock,” she said.

“These beans are going to be amazing!” foodie Fred enthused.

“Fred is a super cook,” said Frankie. “He managed to use butter for breakfast, then he mixed in beans that we were meant to have this morning with seasoning. Salt and pepper.”

“It took the plain beans that we have every day to the next level,” he explained.

Danielle delivered the bad news (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Bosses issue stars with a warning

However, before the team could take their plan any further, bosses issued a stark warning. They tasked Danielle Harold with sharing the news that they could bring nothing back into camp – not even salt or pepper.

Reading from the Bush Telegraph, Danielle shared the news. “Guys… Home team, as winners of the Breakfast of Champions you are only allowed to eat the food. You must not share anything with the Away team,” she said.

She continued: “Any food you have taken or used to flavour the rice and beans must be consumed now, or handed in. If you have not consumed or handed in all of the food by the time they return there will be consequences, including the possible loss of stars from today’s Trial.”

