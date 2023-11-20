Could we be about to see the first I’m A Celeb walkout of 2023? There are reportedly concerns at ITV that Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn might quit after completing her brutal entry trials.

The actress, 32, was reportedly left feeling down in the dumps following a tough skydiving experience as well as her Temple of Doom Bushtucker Trial.

So will she become the first to utter those immortal words – I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!?

Jamie Lynn Spears was feeling miserable after her I’m A Celeb 2023 entry, it’s been claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie Lynn Spears isolates herself in camp

While Jamie appeared to love skydiving into camp and getting to know her jungle pals, a report in The Sun has claimed that Jamie has isolated herself in camp in scenes that haven’t aired on TV. And, as a result, ITV crew members are reportedly worried that she is a “flight risk” and the star, who is said to be feeling “miserable”, could decide to exit the show.

It’s been claimed that I’m A Celebrity contestants need to stay in the jungle for at least 72 hours to receive their full pay cheque.

“The entry trials for I’m A Celebrity are notoriously tough. Jamie wasn’t the only one who struggled through the challenges. But away from the cameras and scenes that aired on TV, it’s her behaviour in camp that has become obvious to crew. She has kept herself somewhat separate, not really socialising and stayed in bed. It looked like she was really missing her family,” the insider speculated.

“And of course, unlike the other celebs who are all from the UK and mostly know or know of each other, Jamie Lynn didn’t have immediate connections like that,” the source added.

However, Jamie did point out that everyone had been “really nice and really kind”. She added they’d made a “wonderful impression” on her.

Jamie Lynn Spears was questioned about her famous family by Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb 2023: Josie digs in

On last night’s show, This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was seen making friends with Jamie Lynn.

Josie asked: “Who got you into music?” to which Jamie Lynn explained: “I’ve always kind of been into music. You know what I mean?”

“Very musical family, aren’t you?”Josie replied, clearly wanting the Britney gossip. However, sadly for Josie and viewers watching at home, Jamie Lynn has so far remained tight-lipped on the subject…

