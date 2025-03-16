Inside Hugh Jackman’s ‘cheating’ scandal – wife of 27 years ‘hurt’ over ‘infidelity’; ‘messy’ divorce; kids’ ‘guilt’ over ‘getting too close’ to actor’s new girlfriend

Hugh Jackman, star of The Greatest Showman which airs on Channel 4 this weekend, split from his wife Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. But when did the former couple actually divorce?

When the end of their 27-year marriage was announced, Hugh, 56, and Deborra-Lee’s love was said to have “turned more into a friendship”.

The Aussie pair themselves said in a statement at the time: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

However, in more recent months, Deborra-Lee was said to have been “hurt” by alleged infidelity.

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce latest

That’s because, according to reports, Hugh was rumoured to have engaged in an affair with a co-star.

In November 2024, claims concerning Hugh and Sutton Foster, 49, with whom the Wolverine star had performed in The Music Man between December 2021 and January 2023, were said to be the “worst kept secret on Broadway”.

A unnamed source reportedly told Us Weekly: “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced. A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

Furthermore, it was claimed that Deborra-Lee, 68, had suspicions – but Hugh “denied it”.

“This is what would hurt the most,” an insider is said to have said.

‘Messy’ divorce

In January 2025, it was reported the ongoing divorce process could become “messy”. That same month, Hugh and Sutton went public with their relationship.

An insider is said to have claimed to MailOnline that divorce papers were yet to be filed as there was ‘no prenup’,

They told the tabloid site: “When they got married, they thought it would be forever. Who doesn’t? At the time, neither of them expected Hugh’s career to get as enormous as it has.

“Because there was no prenup, and he made a fortune during their marriage, this divorce is not going to be cut and dry. It may even get messy because the stakes are high. A lot of moving parts need to be worked out and there is a huge amount of money involved.”

Sutton, meanwhile, reportedly filed for divorce from her second husband Ted Griffin in October 2024. They had been married for 10 years.

Kids’ ‘guilt’ over ‘getting too close’ to new girlfriend

Meanwhile, the impact of the split on other members of the family was reported upon in December 2024.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee’s adopted children Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, were said to have conflicting feelings about their father’s new partner.

A source reportedly told Women’s Day: “It’s been hard for the kids, having to welcome Sutton into their father’s world with their own mixed feelings about it, while at the same time feeling guilty if they get too close.”

