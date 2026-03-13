How to watch Taylor Sheridan’s ‘shocking’ The Madison and if it’s a Yellowstone show

The Madison, Taylor Sheridan’s new Western drama, certainly looks like a Yellowstone series — but is it actually connected? Here’s what we know before it premieres, and how you can watch it.

Sheridan has become one of the most powerful figures in modern television. He built a global phenomenon with Yellowstone, pulling in tens of millions of viewers across its run.

The flagship show may have ended sooner than expected, but Sheridan isn’t finished with that world. Marshals, a spin-off centred on Luke Grimes’ Kayce Dutton, is already airing. Beth Dutton fans will also get their own series soon.

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So where does The Madison fit into all of this? With a star-studded cast and sweeping Montana landscapes, it certainly looks like it belongs in the Yellowstone universe.

Kurt Russell says The Madison is ‘shocking’ (Credit: Paramount+)

Is The Madison part of the Yellowstone franchise?

Despite the similarities, The Madison is not officially connected to Yellowstone and does not follow the Dutton storyline.

Originally, however, the project was developed as a spin-off. When Kevin Costner’s departure from Yellowstone became public and the show’s ending was announced, Paramount began planning a follow-up series with the working title 2024.

At that stage, it was expected to sit within the Yellowstone universe.

Director Christina Alexandra Voros explained that even then the project had its own identity.

“It’s such a different story. The common ground is the landscape,” she told Variety.

“We are in Montana, but it is seen through a completely different lens, so it feels like another facet of this cut stone that has been polished.”

Paramount has since confirmed that The Madison is now a standalone series.

However, the story still takes place in Montana’s Madison River Valley. In the Yellowstone finale, Beth and Rip revealed they were moving to a ranch outside Dillon, Montana — an area located nearby.

Because of that proximity, some fans still think a surprise crossover could happen at some point.

What is The Madison about?

The Madison follows the wealthy Clyburn family from New York as they relocate to Montana after a devastating family tragedy.

The series has been described as a “heartfelt study of grief and human connection”, exploring the emotional ties between family members as their lives change dramatically.

Sheridan’s drama unfolds across two distinct settings: the vast landscapes of Montana and the fast-paced energy of Manhattan.

Beyond that, many plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Speaking about the show, Kurt Russell teased that audiences should expect some early surprises.

“There’s a lot the audience doesn’t know about The Madison,” he said in an interview with Dexerto.

“It does have some pretty serious shock value right up front… it’s just high-end. Taylor Sheridan’s a really, really wonderful writer.”

Suits fans should remember Patrick J. Adams (Credit: Paramount+)

Who’s in the cast?

Michelle Pfeiffer leads the series as Stacy Clyburn, alongside Kurt Russell as Preston Clyburn.

The cast also includes:

Patrick J. Adams (Suits) as Russell McIntosh

Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto) as Paige McIntosh

Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane) as Abigail Reese

Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes) as Bridgett Reese

Kevin Zegers (Air Bud) as Cade

Alaina Pollack (The Surrender) as Macy Reese

Rebecca Spence (Candyman) as Liliana

Danielle Vasinova (1923) as Kestrel

Matthew Fox (Lost) as Paul Clyburn

Ben Schnetzer (Pride) as Van Davis

Will Arnett (Arrested Development) as Dr. Yorn

How to watch The Madison

The Madison will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK.

The show launches with an unusual schedule. The first three episodes arrive on Saturday, March 14 at 8am UK time.

The remaining three episodes will then be released a week later, on Saturday, March 21.

Read more: The best movies on BBC iPlayer you can watch right now

The Madison premieres on March 14 on Paramount+.

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