Holly Willoughby had a very emotional reunion with an “amazing” person with a link to her daughter during last night’s edition of Michael McIntyre‘s Big Show (Saturday, February 22).

The star, 44, fought back tears during the “unbelievably special” moment – and some viewers even found themselves getting teary-eyed too!

Holly Willoughby reunites with “amazing” midwife

During last night’s show, Holly was reunited with a midwife who helped bring daughter Belle into the world 13 years ago.

The heartwarming reunion came during a segment called “Remember Me?”.

Holly was reunited with three people – and she had to see whether she remembered who they were or not.

The telly star was reunited with Oliver, her first boyfriend, and Valdeck, who works at her local fish and chips shop.

Her third and final reunion came with Fredette – a midwife who helped deliver her daughter, Belle, 13 years ago.

Holly grew emotional seeing Fredette. Blinking back tears, she said: “I think I might know, but I just want to be sure.”

“I’m thinking we might have met each other 13 years ago. And the reason why I’m saying 13 years ago, is because that was the day my daughter Belle was born,” she said.

‘One of the scariest things you’ll ever go through’

Holly continued. “And this amazing, incredible woman is called Fredette,” she said.

“Fredette is a midwife,” Holly then went on to explain. “And Fredette was so amazing because Belle was five weeks premature, she was so tiny, and I was so scared and worried, and I just remember Fredette saying ‘we’re going to breathe this baby out’,” she then continued.

Holly then said it was Fredette’s voice that reminded her of who she was.

“I’ll never forget your voice,” Holly said, visibly emotional.

When asked about Holly, Fredette said that the former This Morning star had “smashed it” during the birth.

“Well, you made that moment, that was probably…,” the star then paused as she became choked up. “Probably the most…god it’s really hard to…like it’s one of the scariest things you’ll ever go through because you just want everything to be ok,” she continued tearfully.

Holly then revealed that her daughter was in the audience. “She’s an amazing, beautiful girl, and you’re the person that bought her into the world, so thank you so much,” she told Fredette.

Viewers in tears over Holly Willoughby’s emotional reunion with midwife

Holly then went down and shared a hug with Fredette.

Taking to Instagram last night, Holly shared a heartwarming snap of daughter Belle sharing a hug with Fredette. She also shared a picture of herself and Fredette smiling for the camera.

“And 13 years after bringing her into the world, Belle got a hug from the midwife who delivered her…soooo special!” Holly captioned the post.

“Fredette, thank you for everything you did for us on that day 13 years ago …you are an Earth Angel! … and thank you for coming onto Micheal McIntyres Big Show and making that so unbelievably special…,” she then added.

“Got a bit teary watching this earlier,” one fan commented.

“Made me cry, you could see how much this midwife helped her when she gave birth… You never forget the help you get in childbirth,” another said.

“That was a beautiful moment,” a third gushed.

