Holly Willoughby’s husband stepping out of her shadow as he plans to become ‘next Simon Cowell’: ‘He has major plans to dominate TV’

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, her husband is reportedly planning to make a name for himself as a TV mogul.

Holly and Dan Baldwin tied the knot in August 2007 at a ceremony held at Amberley Castle. They share three children – Harry, Belle, and Chester – together. And 48-year-old producer Dan is no stranger to telly, having worked on a slew of shows like Celebrity Juice and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

But now it’s been claimed that he’s got fresh plans to launch an empire in the TV world – with Holly front and centre.

Holly’s Dan reportedly has big TV plans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby news: Husband’s ‘major plans for TV’

According to reports, Dan has “major plans to dominate” the TV world after seeing how Simon Cowell has “created a dynasty”.

A source claimed to The Sun: “There’s a clear goal not just to match what Simon has achieved but also bring TV into a new era by creating a fresh batch of blockbuster shows and huge stars on multiple lucrative platforms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan ‘to thrive off TV shows for many years’

The insider went on to claim Dan is “ramping up his empire-building” – and has always been “ambitious”. He co-owns production company Hungry Bear Media, which has been behind shows including The Wheel, Breaking Dad, Freeze The Fear and Gladiators.

It was also claimed that Dan and Holly have “profited” from each other’s talents throughout their relationship. The source then alleged how potential joint projects would do them both a world of good. Apparently, for “many years” to come.

The insider added: “He makes the shows, she presents them and they know exactly how their joint projects should come off. It’s a perfect scenario. And one they’ll continue to thrive off for many years.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment.

Holly and Dan tied the knot in 2007 (Credit: ITV)

Holly and Dan work ‘really hard’ to spend time together

Known for keeping the details surrounding her marriage private, Holly opened up to Wylde Moon about their relationship.

If there is one thing that marriage has taught the ex This Morning presenter, it’s that it’s “so important to always have compassion, kindness and understanding for one another”.

“We both work really hard to make sure we spend time together. Which isn’t always easy with busy lives and three children. When we do have free time, we don’t really like going away without the kids.” She then added: “You forget how important it is to have a day or two when you don’t have to think about anything apart from each other.”

Read more: 5 struggles Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby has faced since making her TV return

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.