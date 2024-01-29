Holly Willoughby’s most controversial Dancing On Ice dresses after dividing viewers with latest look

Holly Willoughby has worn some eye-popping dresses on Dancing On Ice in her time – and the revealing black number she wore during Sunday (January 28) evening’s episode will live long in the memory of her most devoted admirers, too.

But not everyone watching at home has always been impressed with getting an eyeful of Holly. Some of the looks she’s displayed on the ITV series have even spurred complaints to Ofcom.

Indeed, the black velvet Rasario maxi dress which featured white bows she wore most recently on the show also had viewers raising objections.

Check out Holly’s most controversial Dancing On Ice dresses…

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice back in 2008 (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby’s Dancing On Ice dresses

Back in 2008, Holly first made heads spin faster than skates on the rink with a Grecian-style white dress that drew the gaze with a plunging neckline.

Then, in 2019 for the show’s Christmas special, Holly made an impression on DOI viewers with a sparkly, frilly, flapper-style dress. However, comments were passed about the neckline once again.

One person commented at the time: “I really like Holly Willoughby…. but I think that dress is too low cut.”

Another wrote: “Love this dress. But a little too low cut for an early viewing family show.”

When the show aired, complaints rolled in too.

“Is that really the sort of dress to wear on a family show? I hope you don’t fall out,” one viewer reportedly complained at the time as the show aired.

Another moaned: “Holly’s dress is rather distracting.”

And a third quipped: “Holly’s going to catch her death without her vest!”

‘Looks like underwear’

Come 2020, Holly wore a corseted number with a sheer top and tulle skirt by luxury bridal designer Dana Harel which drew criticism of being ‘too sexy’ for DOI.

“One of your worst outfits. Looks like underwear and you have forgotten top layer,” one social media user accused Holly.

And someone else agreed: “The top looks too much like underwear,” and another said: “One of your worst outfits looks like underwear and you have forgotten top layer.”

Viewers weren’t happy about what Holly was wearing in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

‘Ofcom complaints’

Also during the 2020 series, a Lili Hod creation reportedly generated a “series of grievances” to Ofcom.

“Cover up a bit more!! You don’t always have to display everything,” one concerned observer said about the glam blush gown.

‘Far too sexy for a family show’ (Credit: ITV)

Then, in 2021, 52 complaints were reportedly made concerning Holly’s cleavage following one show in the January.

“That dress is far too sexy for a family show!” one viewer seethed.

Why does Holly have to flash her boobs every time?

And another one despaired: “Why does Holly have to flash her boobs every time?”

Away from DOI, a black lace dress Holly wore to present The Voice in 2013 is believed to have sparked 139 Ofcom complaints.

A BBC spokesperson said at the time: “Holly enjoys fashion and we felt the dress she wore was glamorous and wholly appropriate for the occasion.”

