Call the Midwife star Helen George once opened up about how going on Strictly Come Dancing was the best thing for her after her divorce.

Helen, 40, split from ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015 before taking part in Strictly later that year.

Call the Midwife star Helen George met Oliver Boot on TV show

Between 2011 and 2015, Call the Midwife star Helen was married to actor Oliver Boot. The couple first met in 2008 when they appeared in Hotel Babylon together.

However, in 2015, they announced that they were divorcing after four years of marriage.

Some months later, Helen signed up to take part in the 2015 series of Strictly. She was paired up with Aljaz Skorjanec. Together they finished in sixth place in a year that was won by Jay McGuinness.

During an interview with The Times in November 2023, Helen opened up about how going on Strictly helped her with her divorce.

Helen said her divorce was ‘awful’

Speaking to the publication, Helen admitted her divorce was “awful”.

“Going through a divorce is awful. I’d been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce,” she said.

“I’d spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it’s an emotional journey. I was so naive that I thought no-one would be interested in me, so that was a shock.

“I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff,” she then added.

Helen shuts down romance rumours

Between 2017 and 2023, Helen was in a relationship with her Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Ashton. They had two children together before splitting last year.

Over the summer, Helen shared some snaps on Instagram from a holiday she enjoyed with pals.

In one of the pictures, the star could be seen receiving a cuddle from behind by a man. Fans were quick to spot this and were keen to know whether he was Helen’s new man.

“Who’s the new dude?” one fan asked. Helen was quick to reply, writing: “My best friends Ryan and Oliver who are married to each other.”

“A new beau? Very handsome!” another fan wrote. “Sadly I’m not their type,” Helen replied.

