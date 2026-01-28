Happy Valley producer ‘reimagining’ beloved BBC detective drama decades after it was axed

Almost 20 years after it was cancelled by the BBC, one of its most underrated crime dramas is set to be “reimagined” on ITV.

Even if you don’t know Juliet Charlesworth by name, you’ll have seen the shows she’s produced.

Whether it’s an all-timer like Happy Valley, a recent hit like After the Flood, or underrated gems like Ridley and Hit & Miss, her involvement is usually a stamp of quality.

While ITV has yet to confirm After the Flood series 3, we’ve caught wind of the producer’s next project – and it’ll see the return of two major TV detectives.

Dalziel and Pascoe is coming back (Credit: BBC)

Dalziel and Pascoe remake heading to ITV years after BBC axe

Dalziel and Pascoe is officially returning to screens, with ITV commissioning a brand-new remake of the classic detective drama.

The series is described as a “fresh and contemporary reimagining” of Reginald Hill’s long-running series of novels, which spanned 24 books in total. The original BBC adaptation ran for more than a decade and starred Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan as the mismatched detectives in the fictional town of Wetherton.

At its core, the dynamic was simple but effective. Dalziel was old-school, blunt, and proudly un-PC. Pascoe was younger and played by the book. Against the odds, the pairing worked — and they became a British TV staple.

According to ITV, the new series will once again centre on “seasoned detective Dalziel and the newly qualified, by-the-book DS Pascoe”.

“Despite their clashing methods, Dalziel and Pascoe work together to form a formidable partnership underscored by humour, heart and humanity,” the broadcaster said in a press release.

Who should play the new Dalziel and Pascoe? (Credit: BBC)

Who will play Dalziel and Pascoe?

Casting details for the remake have not yet been announced.

Lauren Jackson, VP of scripted content at All3Media International, teased that the new version will be “anchored by two bold, complex leads”, suggesting ITV is aiming to modernise the duo without losing what made them work.

While the cast remains under wraps, the creative team is already in place. Run Away director Isher Sahota will helm all six episodes.

The series is being co-created by Colette Kane (Dept. Q, Vera) and Daisy Martey (Vikings: Valhalla), with Danusia Samal (Gangs of London) writing alongside Chris Ryden and Jon Rowe.

ITV’s head of scripted comedy Nana Hughes said it was a “genuine privilege” to bring Dalziel and Pascoe back for a new audience.

“At the heart of this series is the enduring, unexpected chemistry between two very different detectives, and we’re excited to explore that dynamic in a new way,” she said.

Filming is set to begin in spring 2026 in the north of England. No air date has been confirmed.

Why was Dalziel and Pascoe cancelled?

The BBC’s Dalziel and Pascoe ran for 12 seasons between 1996 and 2007, clocking up more than 60 episodes.

The show was ultimately cancelled due to declining viewing figures, following an internal “health check” of BBC One’s drama slate ordered by then-controller Peter Fincham.

However, ITV’s involvement brings the franchise full circle. The very first screen adaptation of Hill’s novels was ITV’s A Pinch of Snuff, a three-part drama that aired before the BBC series.

That version starred comedians Gareth Hale and Norman Pace, but failed to make an impact — paving the way for the BBC’s far more successful reboot.

Now, nearly 30 years later, Dalziel and Pascoe is heading back to ITV once again.

You can stream Dalziel and Pascoe on BBC iPlayer now.

