Dancing On Ice star Hannah Spearritt shuts down ‘ice curse’ with pro partner: ‘He’s happily married’

Dancing On Ice 2024 star Hannah Spearritt has spoken out about the show’s so-called curse – as she gets ready to take to the ice for the first time.

The S Club star is one of many famous faces that will be appearing in this year’s series. Hannah is joining the likes of Amber Davies, Ricky Norwood and Claire Sweeney, as they show off their best ice skating moves.

And it seems Hannah isn’t phased by the so-called, Dancing On Ice ‘curse’ – and has insisted there is nothing to worry about.

Hannah will be skating with Andy (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 star on show ‘curse’

Just like Strictly Come Dancing, rumours of a ‘curse’ on Dancing On Ice have been swirling for years. The ‘curse’ was a nickname created after it seems a number of romances have ended once their partner goes on the shows.

In 2020, Love Island star Maura Higgins split from her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard. It came after rumours she was growing close to her Dancing On Ice professional partner Alex Demetriou.

Meanwhile, in October last year, 2024 star Miles Nazaire is said to have split from his personal trainer girlfriend Amelie Esquenet – months before his debut on the ice.

Hannah ‘having good time’ on Dancing On Ice 2024

However, despite all the drama and claims of a ‘curse,’ 2024 star Hannah, who is partnered with Andy Buchanan, isn’t phased by it.

Speaking about Dancing On Ice training with Andy, Hannah has revealed to ITV: “He’s pushing me and he’s working me hard. But ultimately we’re just having fun. We’re having a good time when we’re doing it.”

She then went on to brand herself and Andy as a “very good match”.

Hannah is taking part in this year’s Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 star insists ‘no ice curse here’

As for potential show ‘curse,’ Hannah was quick to shut down the claims.

“When I started working with him I was nervous. But more because I still felt like Bambi on ice wobbling everywhere,” she revealed.

Hannah went on: “To actually start those partner moves and have that contact feels great. He’s happily married. I’m happy in a relationship, so no ice curse here!”

Who is on the show this year?

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, Love Island star Amber Davies, and Corrie star Claire Sweeney are paired with Mark Hanretty, Simon Proulx-Senecal, and Colin Grafton respectively.

Eddie the Eagle is skating with Vicky Ogden, and Olympian Greg Rutherford has been paired with Vanessa James. Comedian Lou Sanders is with Brendyn Hatfield, while Miles Nazaire is with Vanessa Bauer.

Former boxer Ricky Hatton will be skating alongside Robin Johnstone, and EastEnders star Ricky Norwood is with Annette Dytrt. Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi is skating with Sylvain Longchambon, and Corrie’s Ryan Thomas is with Amani Fancy.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday (January 14) from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

